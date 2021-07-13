Cancel
France fines Google about $593 million over news copyright row – AFP

By Syndicated Content
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – France has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 500 million euros ($592.75 million) over news copyright row, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference on Monday. They will include vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer, he said. Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down...
TravelMetro International

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. At the same time, authorities said they would extend a ban on multiple-day festivals,...
LawUS News and World Report

Commission Starts Legal Action Against 23 EU Countries Over Copyright Rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France, Spain, Italy and 20 other EU countries may be taken to court for their tardiness in enacting landmark EU copyright rules into national law, the European Commission said on Monday as it asked the group to explain the delays. The copyright rules, adopted two years ago,...
TravelUS News and World Report

EU Commission Approves Italy's Airport Support Scheme

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday approved Italy's 800 million euro state aid scheme to compensate airports and ground-handling operators following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. The compensation, in the form of direct grants, covers the period of March 1 to July 14, 2020. "Airports...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Six Italian athletes in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 case

MILAN (Reuters) – Six athletes and seven officials from Italy’s Olympic delegation are being quarantined at the Tokyo 2020 Village after coming into “close contact” with a journalist who tested positive to COVID-19 on their flight to the Games, AGI newswire reported on Saturday. Japanese health authorities made the decision...
Educationwtvbam.com

China confirms for-profit tutoring in core school subjects is barred – Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is barring existing core school subject tutoring institutions from making profit, a report in the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday. The news confirmed a move contained in a government document widely circulated on Friday that sent shockwaves through China’s vast private education sector and sent share prices of providers plunging.
mix929.com

Protesters against COVID restrictions clash with police in Paris-BFM Television

PARIS (Reuters) – Anti-vaccination protesters and other demonstrators against COVID-19 restrictions in France clashed with the police in central Paris on Saturday, leading anti-riot forces to use teargas, BTM Television reported. Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

AIIB gives $500 million loan for Indonesia’s coronavirus response

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to support its COVID-19 response, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. The AIIB has provided two earlier loans to Indonesia for its coronavirus response, bringing to $1.5 billion the total...
Business94.3 Jack FM

Analysis-Return to the U.S. office? Ask the CEO

(Reuters) – Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook wants his employees back in the office sooner than many of his peers. Citigroup Inc CEO Jane Fraser is bucking a trend on Wall Street by giving her employees more flexibility in returning than her major rivals. The questions of if, when and...
Businesstheohiostar.com

Google Hit with $590 Million Fine For Not Paying Publishers

Google was fined $590 million Tuesday by a French regulator Tuesday for failing to negotiate with news publishers for use of their content. France’s Competition Authority issued the €500 million (roughly $590 million) fine after Google repeatedly violated April 2020 orders forcing the company to pay news publishers to display their content in search results, the agency announced in a statement Tuesday. The orders were issued after the tech company failed to comply with a 2019 European Union (EU) copyright law mandating news aggregators such as Google license content from news publishers and press agencies, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Economy94.3 Jack FM

Sydney Airport board rejects $16.6 billion buyout proposal

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Thursday it would reject a A$22.26 billion ($16.60 billion) takeover proposal from a group of infrastructure investors, that, if successful, would have been one of Australia’s biggest-ever buyouts. The operator of Australia’s largest airport said directors had unanimously concluded the proposal...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Google fined $593M in France for breaching antitrust order

France’s competition regulator today issued a fine of 500 million euros, or about $593 million, to Google LLC after finding that the search giant has failed to comply with parts of a 2020 antitrust ruling. The antitrust ruling ruling focused on the way Google displays content from news publishers in...
Businessmediapost.com

Google Fined Millions in France, Allegedly Violated Orders To Negotiate With Publishers

France’s Competition Authority fined Google $593 million for allegedly violating orders to negotiate paid deals with news publishers. The April 2020 order said Google must negotiate with publishers for the right to show snippets of their content in its search results. The latest find came after complaints from publishers that Google sidestepped France’s rule of a new European Union copyright directive.
BusinessUnion Leader

Google fined $593 million by French antitrust agency

Google was fined 500 million euros ($593 million) in France after the search giant failed to follow an order to thrash out a fair deal with publishers to use their news content on its platform. The Alphabet unit ignored a 2020 decision to negotiate in good faith for displaying snippets...

