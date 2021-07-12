VSO Seeking Public Comment As Accreditation Assessment Begins

DeLand, FL - The Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) says the public is invited to offer their comments on the agency as they participate in a public assessment process to achieve accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Throughout this month, a team of independent assessors will examine VSO’s policies, procedures, management, and operations. As such, deputies have invited the public to comment as part of a periodic, outside review designed to verify the department’s compliance with performance standards. This year’s assessment is also occurring remotely online, and comments will also be accepted over the phone. To offer a comment on the VSO, agency employees and community members can call 386-822-5052 between the hours of 1:00-3:00 p.m. on July 27. Web based comments can be made during a Zoom meeting that will be held the same day between 5:00-7:00 p.m. You can log into the session (click here) by entering the meeting code: 932 7922 5623; and the password: 063384 All phone and web-based comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. You can also submit written comments about VSO by mailing them to CALEA. You can find their mailing address below. Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA)13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320Gainesville, Virginia, 20155 Written comments will also be accepted on behalf of the assessors by the VSO. That address can also be found below. ATTN: Lieutenant Pat Leahy, Professional Compliance Unit123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.