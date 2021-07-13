Paterson Cop Seen Assaulting Man Is Back on Payroll Despite Imminent Firing

A police officer in Paterson who was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged assault while on duty in May is back on the city's payroll despite his imminent firing. Until last week, Paterson Police Officer Spencer Finch was suspended without pay for 30 days after he was charged with official misconduct and aggravated assault, as well as tampering with public records. Now the city has placed him back on the payroll thanks to his police union's contract, NorthJersey.com first reported. However, Mayor Andre Sayegh is trying to have Finch fired before his criminal case is resolved.