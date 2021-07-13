The HARROWING true story of the USSR's Cannibal Island

Perhaps the fact that surprised me the most the first time I visited Cuba was the ritual that all Cubans repeated every time I asked them about the Castro dictatorship in public places. They remained silent, they looked to their right, to their left, to their back and, if they certified that there were no snitches on the coast, they would break their silence and respond. First with short sentences, stammering language, and after a few minutes with endless babbling in which you determined that this was what it is, one of the most repressive regimes on the face of the earth. I left without meeting a single Cuban who did not do the same. A dark rite that, as I have seen on other trips, remains unfortunately intact.