Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Secureworks Expands International Operations To Meet Growing Partner And Customer Demand

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

ATLANTA and FRANKFURT, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks ® (SCWX) - Get Report, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced its new Taegis™ XDR (Extended Detection and Response) cloud data storage instance in Frankfurt, Germany, for European Union (EU) customers and channel partners who prefer to store their telemetry data within the EU. This investment reinforces Secureworks' ongoing commitment to EU customers and partners, while enhancing Secureworks' readiness to fulfill accelerated growth and meet rising demand in the region.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) addresses the transfer of personal employee and customer data outside the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). Secureworks delivers its Taegis XDR solution in compliance with all applicable data protection laws, including GDPR, and the new cloud instance gives EU customers a local storage option for telemetry data and greater flexibility in meeting those standards.

"We are committed to addressing our customers' feedback and giving them and our partners more choice in how they protect their organizations," said Steve Fulton, chief product officer of Secureworks. "Some organizations need more autonomy to control where their security telemetry data is stored, as well as safeguards for securing their data while in transit. We're proud to give those customers and partners greater choice over where their data resides and, as a result, continue to increase our investment in the EU as we enable more organizations to take full advantage of Secureworks Taegis XDR."

Taegis XDR is a cloud-native SaaS solution that blends more than 20 years of Secureworks' security operations expertise, comprehensive threat intelligence, and AI-driven advanced analytics to help security operations teams detect, investigate, and respond to security incidents with speed and accuracy.

Taegis XDR is regularly updated based on requests from security operations professionals, and a top request has been an EU instance for data residency. In the past six months, Secureworks has released over 50 features derived from direct user feedback, including custom rules creation, user-defined reporting, and the release of an advanced search language.

Secureworks supports EU customers from locations in London; Paris; a Security Operations Center in Edinburgh, Scotland; a Security Center of Excellence in Bucharest, Romania; and from Dell Technologies offices in Amsterdam and Dubai, UAE.

About SecureworksSecureworks (SCWX) - Get Report is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks ® Taegis ™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Use of the word "partner," "partnership" or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.

Secureworks and Taegis are trademarks of Secureworks Corp.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook Read the Secureworks Blog

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-expands-international-operations-to-meet-growing-partner-and-customer-demand-301331684.html

SOURCE Secureworks

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Data Protection#Personal Data#Scwx#European Union#Eu#Gdpr#Eea#Saas#Dell Technologies#Secureworkssecureworks#Secureworks Corp#Twitter#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Data Protection Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Oprating Vendors: IBM, Informatica, CA Technologies, Solix, IRI, Delphix, Mentis, Micro Focus, Oracle, Compuwa…

The documented report on Global Data Protection Market by Reports Globe aims to offer an organized and methodical strategy for important aspects that have affected the market in recent years and future market opportunities that companies can trust. It gives readers clear market research for better judgment and better decision making on whether or not to invest. The report provides an analysis and overview of the future dynamics with an in-depth analysis of the most important players that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global Data Protection market during the forecast period.
Technologytechgig.com

The rise in demand for skilled cloud computing professionals

To build their digital presence and stay updated with changing market needs, during these pandemic times, every business is leveraging cloud resources. "Digital-first" is the latest buzz word for every business. With every business choosing a digital-first approach. cloud computing. needs have seen an accelerated growth. Moving businesses to the...
Businessthepaypers.com

Philippine's BDO bank partners with Huawei for digitalisation

Philippine-based BDO bank has partnered with Huawei to accelerate digital transformation for its customers. BDO has deployed in April 2021 BDO PayA, a mobile wallet and contactless payment solution that provides users with access to digital banking services. The bank’s digital banking products are offered with the help of Huawei’s...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital Security Control Market is Booming Worldwide with Gemalto N.V., FireEye, Oberthur Technologies

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Security Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Internet Banking Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, ACI Worldwide, Microsoft, TCS

The Latest Released Internet Banking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Internet Banking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Internet Banking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), ACI Worldwide (U.S.), Rockall Technologies (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.), Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India) & Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. (UK).
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Network Consulting Market is Going to Boom with Alcatel-Lucent, Getronics, Infosys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Network Consulting Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Network Consulting Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Network Consulting market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Network Consulting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Amazon Hunts for Digital Currency and Blockchain Lead

Following a year of major revenue growth, Amazon is hunting for a digital currency and blockchain lead. The online retailer and information technology giant is looking for a product leader with at least 10 years of experience in product or program management, product marketing, business development or technology to join the company’s payments acceptance and experience team.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Cloud Compliance Software Market is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Nutanix

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Compliance Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Compliance Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Blockchain Software Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Microsoft, Mastercard, Binance

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Blockchain Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Blockchain Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Blockchain Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Blockchain Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Biometric Authentication & Identification Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Thales Group, Safran, Fujitsu, IriTech

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Biometric Authentication & Identification market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Biometric Authentication & Identification Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
atlantanews.net

Machine Identity Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, Venafi, Sectigo, IBM

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Machine Identity Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Machine Identity Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Machine Identity Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Machine Identity Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Enterprise Management Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, Ataccama, SAS Institute

Enterprise management systems are large-scale software packages that track and control the complex operations of a business. They are used as a central command center, automating the organization and making it convenient to prepare reports and make decisions. Enterprise Management Systems (EMS) are software packages that support the various requirements of complex organizations. The software allows personnel to manage multifaceted companies whose infrastructures are often scattered geographically.
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Businessthecustomer.net

Sparkfly and Customer Intelligence Platform Wisely Partner

Sparkfly, an award-winning offer management solutions company, and Wisely, the leading customer intelligence platform for restaurants, announced today a partnership to offer restaurant brands a solution that will transform legacy loyalty and rewards programs. The partnership, which couples Sparkfly’s offer management technology with Wisely’s best-in-class customer relationship management (CRM) and...
Economycryptopotato.com

Wyre Partners With Polygon to Offer USDC to Customers

Wyre has partnered with Ethereum scaling protocol Polygon to provide a fiat-to-USDC on-ramp to customers across the world. Wyre, a blockchain payments provider, announced today that developers around the world are now able to provide USDC stablecoin to customers in the Polygon ecosystem. The feature was made possible through a partnership with Polygon.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Sea Lead charters nine box ships to meet growing demand for feeder services

Dubai-based feeder operator Sea Lead Shipping has chartered nine box ships in a deal linked to US private equity player Oaktree Capital Management. The vessels are the 3,398 teu Avni ( formerly the Solar N), 6,350 teu Bigli (Paradise Star) 3,450 teu Bomar Fulgent, 3,534 teu Sonic (GH Scirocco), 2,478 teu Snoopy (Nordmed), 5,888 teu OOCL Dubai and 5,888 teu OOCL Kaohsiungm, 4,860 teu Pinocchio (Seamelody) and 2,702 teu Goofy (Segara Mas).
Economyaithority.com

Cake Raises $3.7 Million to Expand End-of-Life Planning Offerings Amidst Growing Demand

Serving More Than 30 Million People per Year, Cake Has Emerged As World’s Largest Online Platform for End-of-Life Planning. Cake, the world’s largest online platform for end-of-life planning and navigating mortality, announced an oversubscribed round of $3.7 million in funding from new investors including AARP, InHealth Ventures (IHV), Two Lanterns, Portfolia’s Aging and Longevity Fund, Scrum Ventures, Reflect Ventures, and existing investors GoAhead Ventures, Pillar, and OCA Ventures. Cake also received investments from prominent angel investors including Arnold Whitman, Bill Hambrecht, and Betsy Hambrecht.

Comments / 0

Community Policy