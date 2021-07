Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country has been nominated by USA Today as a 10Best Readers’ Choice for “Best Wine Region.” A total of 20 wine regions across the United States have been nominated by an expert panel. “Thank you USA Today and thank you to the tourism and wine industry in Temecula Valley,” Kimberly Adams, President and CEO, Visit Temecula Valley said. “It has been a difficult year, but we’ve risen above its challenges and we are proving our resilience and perseverance. We hope our region will support us with their votes.” Voting is encouraged every day through Aug. 2, 2021, online at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-region-2021. “Temecula Valley Wine Country is honored to receive this recognition along with so many respected wine regions. I app.