Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Kanazawa University Research: Regulators For Extracellular Vesicle Production

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

KANAZAWA, Japan, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Kanazawa University describe in Scientific Reports the identification of small compounds that can regulate the cellular production of extracellular vesicles — nanocontainers transporting biomolecules between cells. Such compounds hold promise for use in therapies for various diseases.

Biological vesicles are nano-sized containers that transport proteins and other substances within or between cells. Most cells release so-called extracellular vesicles (EVs), which play important roles in cell-to-cell communication. EVs also are involved in diseases, however — the spreading of a tumor, for example, is sometimes stimulated by particular EVs. For the development of therapies, regulators that can inhibit the secretion of specific EVs, without severe side effects, are therefore needed. On the other hand, EVs can also be employed as therapeutic agents. For example, EVs derived from certain stem cells are known to have a therapeutic effect on damaged tissues. Therefore, regulators that activate EV secretion are also in demand. By screening a large set of biomolecular compounds, Rikinari Hanayama from Kanazawa University and colleagues have now identified 4 potential regulators (1 inhibitor and 3 activators) for EV secretion for a variety of cells.

Central to the scientists' EV regulator identification strategy is a protein called TIM4, which is known to easily bind to a molecule called phosphatidylserine. The latter is present in EVs generated by various cells, and so TIM4 acts as a receptor for the uptake of EVs. Based on this notion, the researchers developed a screening procedure in which more than 1500 candidate EV secretion regulators (inhibitors or activators) were tested.

After the first run of screening, 60 compounds remained as possible regulators. (Potential activators and inhibitors were defined as increasing the secretion of EVs by more than 50% or decreasing it by more than 33%, respectively.) In a second run of screening, the candidate compounds' toxicity to cells was tested, leaving only 24 compounds. In the third, final screening run, the scientists measured the concentration of EV particles by nanoparticle tracking analysis (a method for visualizing and analyzing particles in a liquid). As a result, one inhibitor, called AA2, and three activators were identified.

Hanayama and colleagues tested the effect of AA2 on EV secretion from several human and mouse cells in vitro, including tumor and non-tumor cells, and observed regulatory effects on the bioactivity of EVs. They also compared the effect of AA2 with slightly different biomolecules, which enabled them to identify the chemical group responsible for the inhibitory effect on EV secretion. This is important for the future development of AA2 derivatives that inhibit EV secretion without simultaneously affecting apoptosis (cell death).

The scientists acknowledge that "… there are still several issues to be clarified before [EV regulators] are used for the treatment of EV-related diseases, including the delivery system of EV regulators to target cells, effects on EV secretion from normal cells, and side effects." Nevertheless, the work of Hanayama and colleagues is an important step towards the controlled regulation of the bioactivity of EVs, as it demonstrates the feasibility of "a high-throughput method to detect EVs with high sensitivity and versatility".

Background

Extracellular vesicles

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are biological particles enclosed by a lipid bilayer (as are cells). EVs are secreted by almost all types of cells. The size of their diameter can range from 20 nanometer to 10 micrometer — but most EVs have a diameter below 200 nanometer. Their purpose is to carry biomolecules, such as proteins, lipids and nucleic acids. The latter has important medical implications, as nucleic acids can be easily amplified as markers of a disease, and therefore be related to their cell of origin, for example a tumor cell. Apart from EVs being biomarkers, they also have potential as therapeutic agents delivering nucleic acids or other substances to diseased tissue.

Rikinari Hanayama from Kanazawa University and colleagues have now screened more than 1500 biochemical compounds for their use as regulators of EV secretion — either inhibiting or activating the process. The researchers identified one inhibitor and three activators.

Reference

Yunfei Ma, Takeshi Yoshida, Kazutaka Matoba, Katsuhiko Kida, Rito Shintani, Yingshi Piao, Jingchun Jin, Taito Nishino, and Rikinari Hanayama. Identification of small compounds regulating the secretion of extracellular vesicles via a TIM4-affinity ELISA, Sci. Rep. 11, 13471 (2021).

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92860-2

URL: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-92860-2

Caption

Schematic of an extracellular vesicle (EV) and the screening procedure. An EV is 'captured' by a TIM4 molecule. Then, the captured EV is detected with a primary antibody against an EV-specific marker, and then with a secondary antibody.

About WPI nanoLSI Kanazawa University

Hiroe YonedaVice Director of Public AffairsWPI Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)Kanazawa UniversityKakuma-machi, Kanazawa 920-1192, JapanEmail: nanolsi-office@adm.kanazawa-u.ac.jp Tel: +81 (76) 234-4550

About Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/

Nano Life Science Institute (NanoLSI), Kanazawa University is a research center established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. The objective of this initiative is to form world-tier research centers. NanoLSI combines the foremost knowledge of bio-scanning probe microscopy to establish 'nano-endoscopic techniques' to directly image, analyze, and manipulate biomolecules for insights into mechanisms governing life phenomena such as diseases.

About Kanazawa University

http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 17 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa - a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 10,200 students including 600 from overseas.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kanazawa-university-research-regulators-for-extracellular-vesicle-production-301332216.html

SOURCE Kanazawa University

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Science And Technology#Academic Research#Scientific Reports#Evs#Aa2#Background Extracellular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine

A research group led by Prof. PIAO Hailong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) identified hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) subtypes with distinctive metabolic phenotypes through bioinformatics and machine learning methods, and elucidated the potential mechanisms based on a metabolite-protein interaction network and multi-omics data.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify existing drugs that may inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 600,000 deaths in the United States since the start of 2020 and more than 4 million globally. The search for effective treatments against the disease are ongoing, and one hurdle is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a number of tricks up its molecular sleeve when it comes to infecting people.
Sciencecysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Researchers Probe Targets to Reduce Mucus Production

Yap and Taz — two proteins involved in lung injury responses and regeneration — suppress the maturation of mucus-producing goblet cells and limit mucus levels in the lungs, according to a study of mice. These findings suggest that promoting Yap/Taz’s activity may be a potential therapeutic approach to limit the...
ScienceScience Daily

Mechanisms to separately regulate synaptic vesicle release and recycling

Chemical synapses transmit information within the nervous system. When a presynaptic cell is electrically excited, synaptic vesicles fuse with the presynaptic membrane causing messenger substances within the vesicles to be released into the synaptic cleft. These then bind to receptors in the postsynaptic cell where they trigger an electrical signal once again. The temporal and spatial sequence of the incoming signals determines how information is processed and transmitted in the brain. In order to sustain their function in the long term, chemical synapses need to recycle synaptic vesicles to make them available for renewed signal transmission.
Wildliferaventribune.com

Shark Attacks: Researchers for the New Language Regulation – Negative Meeting

“Sharks have no hands. So if you want to research something, put it in your mouth, ”says Nathan Hart, a professor at Macquarie University. Together with officials in two Australian states, he and several fellow scientists want to make sure official reports no longer talk about “shark attacks”, The Sydney Morning Herald announced. “One could resist the assumption that” sharks are turbulent, mindless human-eating monsters, “said shark researcher Leonardo Guida.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Tissue-specific genetic interactions drive different types of cancer development

Why do alterations of certain genes cause cancer only in specific organs of the human body? Scientists at the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and the University Medical Center Göttingen have now demonstrated that cells originating from different organs are differentially susceptible to activating mutations in cancer drivers: The same mutation in precursor cells of the pancreas or the bile duct leads to fundamental different outcomes. The team discovered for the first time that tissue specific genetic interactions are responsible for the differential susceptibility of the biliary and the pancreatic epithelium towards transformation by oncogenes. The new findings could guide more precise therapeutic decision making in the future.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover major metabolite involved in regulating intestinal bacteria

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) have discovered that acetate, a major metabolite produced by some intestinal bacteria, is involved in regulating other intestinal bacteria. Specifically, experiments showed that acetate could trigger an immune response against potentially harmful bacteria. The findings, published in the scientific journal Nature, will lead to the development of new ways to regulate the balance of intestinal bacteria.
ScienceNature.com

Liposome-mediated detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-positive extracellular vesicles in plasma

Plasma SARS-CoV-2 RNA may represent a viable diagnostic alternative to respiratory RNA levels, which rapidly decline after infection. Quantitative PCR with reverse transcription (RT–qPCR) reference assays exhibit poor performance with plasma, probably reflecting the dilution and degradation of viral RNA released into the circulation, but these issues could be addressed by analysing viral RNA packaged into extracellular vesicles. Here we describe an assay approach in which extracellular vesicles directly captured from plasma are fused with reagent-loaded liposomes to sensitively amplify and detect a SARS-CoV-2 gene target. This approach accurately identified patients with COVID-19, including challenging cases missed by RT–qPCR. SARS-CoV-2-positive extracellular vesicles were detected at day 1 post-infection, and plateaued from day 6 to the day 28 endpoint in a non-human primate model, while signal durations for 20–60 days were observed in young children. This nanotechnology approach uses a non-infectious sample and extends virus detection windows, offering a tool to support COVID-19 diagnosis in patients without SARS-CoV-2 RNA detectable in the respiratory tract.
Pet ServicesForbes

Pet CBD Products Need Better Regulation, Researchers Say

Buyer beware—pet products containing cannabidiol (CBD) are freely available and sold as supplements, but research shows labels aren’t always accurate and those products often get mixed with reputably-sourced brands. Like clockwork, in early July, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine tweeted its yearly warning to...
CancerNature.com

M2 macrophage-derived extracellular vesicles facilitate CD8+T cell exhaustion in hepatocellular carcinoma via the miR-21-5p/YOD1/YAP/β-catenin pathway

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common malignancy. CD8+ T cell-mediated immune response is critical for the inhibition of HCC progression. M2 macrophages participate in HCC progression. This study set out to investigate the effect of M2 macrophage-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) on CD8+ T cell exhaustion in HCC. M2 macrophage-derived EVs were isolated and identified. The murine model of primary HCC was established through DEN/CCl4 induction, and model mice were injected with EVs. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated from the mouse liver and CD8+ T cells were sorted. The expressions of immune checkpoint inhibitory receptors and effector cytokines on CD8+ T cells were detected, followed by the evaluation of CD8+ T cell proliferation and killing function. miR-21-5p expression in M2 macrophage-derived EVs was detected. The binding relationship between miR-21-5p and YOD1 was verified. The activation of the YAP/β-catenin pathway was detected. Consequently, M2 macrophage-derived EVs promoted CD8+ T cell exhaustion in HCC mice. miR-21-5p expression was upregulated in M2 macrophage-derived EVs, and EVs carried miR-21-5p into HCC tissues. miR-21-5p targeted YOD1. Inhibition of miR-21-5p or overexpression of YOD1 annulled the promoting effect of EVs on CD8+ T cell exhaustion. YOD1 inactivated the YAP/β-catenin pathway. In conclusion, M2 macrophage-derived EVs facilitated CD8+ T cell exhaustion via the miR-21-5p/YOD1/YAP/β-catenin axis. This study may confer novel insights into the immunotherapy of HCC.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular detection of neuronal coupling

We developed a method to non-invasively detect synaptic relationships among neurons from in vitro networks. Our method uses microelectrode arrays on which neurons are cultured and from which propagation of extracellular action potentials (eAPs) in single axons are recorded at multiple electrodes. Detecting eAP propagation bypasses ambiguity introduced by spike sorting. Our methods identify short latency spiking relationships between neurons with properties expected of synaptically coupled neurons, namely they were recapitulated by direct stimulation and were sensitive to changing the number of active synaptic sites. Our methods enabled us to assemble a functional subset of neuronal connectivity in our cultures.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Creating Aligned Product Teams with Research Scientists

How to work with research scientists when your product team needs innovation. Creating alignment between product management, user experience, and engineering in a product team can be challenging. When your product depends on innovative technology, including research scientists in this mix may create additional complications. During my five years in...
NutritionNews-Medical.net

Research focuses on ways to enhance gluten-free products

Gluten is a protein complex found in cereals such as wheat, rye and barley. It is responsible for the elastic texture of dough so that loaves and rolls can be baked into different shapes while remaining flexible and crusty. It also lengthens the shelf life of bread at room temperature, when associated with preservatives.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Variations in human ACE2 genetics associated with coronavirus susceptibility

The variabilities found in patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from different regions and ethnicities have led scientists to investigate the role of human genetic variation in determining disease severity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To this end, several genome-related studies have revealed the important associations that exist between SARS-CoV-2 infection and host genes.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Activation of integrins by SARS-CoV-2 may be key to infection

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused immense suffering and economic hardship to millions of people worldwide. To date, the mechanism of infection by SARS-CoV-2 is still being investigated in an effort to develop new preventative and therapeutic agents. To this end, a new study published on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy