Quantexa Redefines Data And Analytics To Lead Contextual Decision Intelligence Category With $153M Series D Funding

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today announced it has raised $153M in Series D funding from Warburg Pincus and a growing group of blue-chip investors. This latest fundraise follows an impressive year of 108% growth for Quantexa during 2020/21, boosted by significant growth from new clients across geographies and industries.

This round was led by Warburg Pincus a global private equity firm focused on growth investing with a five-decade track record of handpicking future market leaders. Existing investors participating were Dawn Capital, AlbionVC, Evolution Equity Partners, HSBC, ABN AMRO Ventures and British Patient Capital. The new investment follows a Series C round in July 2020.

Quantexa will use the investment to accelerate its plans for regional market expansion and build out its product portfolio development further in areas such as data management and industry verticals including banking, insurance, public sector, and technology, media and telecom. Quantexa will additionally look for inorganic growth opportunities as part of its corporate strategy.

Deployed across more than 70 countries with thousands of users, Quantexa serves blue-chip banks, insurers and government organizations globally, including 7 of the top 10 UK and Australian banks and 6 of the top 14 financial institutions in North America, with flagship customers such as HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank. Quantexa has also established a growing ecosystem of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, Microsoft and Google.

Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Warburg Pincus to our team as we continue to accelerate the growth of our global software business and lead the CDI category. Warburg Pincus has a distinguished track record and brings deep experience of funding winners globally."

"What excites us most is the growing demand we see across sectors for enterprises to realize meaningful value from their data across the organization. Quantexa is supporting customer innovation so they can make trusted operational decisions. We have seen the need for Contextual Decisioning increase exponentially within the financial sector and with this round we are able to capitalize on the growing demand for CDI across multiple new sectors in a market worth over $114 billion according to IDC."

Quantexa's ground-breaking CDI platform is revolutionizing the data and analytics industry for operational decision making by solving the age-old problem of joining the dots of internal and external data. Using CDI, organizations can create a scalable, true single customer view of data and deploy new data and analytics technologies such as entity resolution, graph analytics and AI, to create graph-based network views, supporting any number of use cases, all from a single software platform.

CDI is helping organizations to take the efficiency and accuracy of their master data, risk and compliance programs to a new level, at a time when cloud migration, digital transformation and resilience have never been more important. Furthermore, Quantexa is championing the use of data for good in areas such as anti-human trafficking.

Adarsh Sarma, managing director and co-head of Europe at Warburg Pincus, said: "Quantexa's proprietary technology enables clients to create single views of individuals and entities, visualized through graph network analytics and scaled with the most advanced AI technology. This capability has already revolutionized the way KYC, AML and fraud processes are run by some of the world's largest financial institutions and governments, addressing a significant gap in an increasingly important part of the industry. The company's impressive growth to date is a reflection of its invaluable value proposition in a massive total addressable market, as well as its continued expansion across new sectors and geographies."

Peter Deming, managing director and head of financial services across EMEA at Warburg Pincus, added: ''Quantexa's advanced AI technology has delivered significant productivity gains, cost benefits and substantially mitigated regulatory and operational risks for financial institutions and governments all over the world. The superb management team, led by CEO Vishal Marria, has already secured a world-class client base and we look forward to leveraging Warburg Pincus' sector expertise and network to support the company on its global expansion across sectors and use cases.''

ABOUT QUANTEXAQuantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa's platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 350 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

ABOUT WARBURG PINCUSWarburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $60 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 195 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value.

Since the firm was founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested $21 billion in FinTech companies such as Metavante/FIS, Avaloq, Clearwater Analytics and WEX, and $20 billion in Technology businesses including Crowdstrike, Avalara and BEA Systems. Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $90 billion in over 920 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.

