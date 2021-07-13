Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Quantexa Redefines Data And Analytics To Lead Contextual Decision Intelligence Category With $153M Series D Funding

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today announced it has raised $153M in Series D funding from Warburg Pincus and a growing group of blue-chip investors. This latest fundraise follows an impressive year of 108% growth for Quantexa during 2020/21, boosted by significant growth from new clients across geographies and industries.

This round was led by Warburg Pincus a global private equity firm focused on growth investing with a five-decade track record of handpicking future market leaders. Existing investors participating were Dawn Capital, AlbionVC, Evolution Equity Partners, HSBC, ABN AMRO Ventures and British Patient Capital. The new investment follows a Series C round in July 2020.

Quantexa will use the investment to accelerate its plans for regional market expansion and build out its product portfolio development further in areas such as data management and industry verticals including banking, insurance, public sector, and technology, media and telecom. Quantexa will additionally look for inorganic growth opportunities as part of its corporate strategy.

Deployed across more than 70 countries with thousands of users, Quantexa serves blue-chip banks, insurers and government organizations globally, including 7 of the top 10 UK and Australian banks and 6 of the top 14 financial institutions in North America, with flagship customers such as HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank. Quantexa has also established a growing ecosystem of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, Microsoft and Google.

Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Warburg Pincus to our team as we continue to accelerate the growth of our global software business and lead the CDI category. Warburg Pincus has a distinguished track record and brings deep experience of funding winners globally."

"What excites us most is the growing demand we see across sectors for enterprises to realize meaningful value from their data across the organization. Quantexa is supporting customer innovation so they can make trusted operational decisions. We have seen the need for Contextual Decisioning increase exponentially within the financial sector and with this round we are able to capitalize on the growing demand for CDI across multiple new sectors in a market worth over $114 billion according to IDC."

Quantexa's ground-breaking CDI platform is revolutionizing the data and analytics industry for operational decision making by solving the age-old problem of joining the dots of internal and external data. Using CDI, organizations can create a scalable, true single customer view of data and deploy new data and analytics technologies such as entity resolution, graph analytics and AI, to create graph-based network views, supporting any number of use cases, all from a single software platform.

CDI is helping organizations to take the efficiency and accuracy of their master data, risk and compliance programs to a new level, at a time when cloud migration, digital transformation and resilience have never been more important. Furthermore, Quantexa is championing the use of data for good in areas such as anti-human trafficking.

Adarsh Sarma, managing director and co-head of Europe at Warburg Pincus, said: "Quantexa's proprietary technology enables clients to create single views of individuals and entities, visualized through graph network analytics and scaled with the most advanced AI technology. This capability has already revolutionized the way KYC, AML and fraud processes are run by some of the world's largest financial institutions and governments, addressing a significant gap in an increasingly important part of the industry. The company's impressive growth to date is a reflection of its invaluable value proposition in a massive total addressable market, as well as its continued expansion across new sectors and geographies."

Peter Deming, managing director and head of financial services across EMEA at Warburg Pincus, added: ''Quantexa's advanced AI technology has delivered significant productivity gains, cost benefits and substantially mitigated regulatory and operational risks for financial institutions and governments all over the world. The superb management team, led by CEO Vishal Marria, has already secured a world-class client base and we look forward to leveraging Warburg Pincus' sector expertise and network to support the company on its global expansion across sectors and use cases.''

ABOUT QUANTEXAQuantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa's platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 350 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT WARBURG PINCUSWarburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $60 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 195 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value.

Since the firm was founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested $21 billion in FinTech companies such as Metavante/FIS, Avaloq, Clearwater Analytics and WEX, and $20 billion in Technology businesses including Crowdstrike, Avalara and BEA Systems. Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $90 billion in over 920 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.

For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantexa-redefines-data-and-analytics-to-lead-contextual-decision-intelligence-category-with-153m-series-d-funding-301331830.html

SOURCE Quantexa

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Financial Intelligence#Data Management#Cdi#Dawn Capital#Albionvc#Evolution Equity Partners#Abn Amro Ventures#British Patient Capital#Australian#Standard Chartered Bank#Accenture#Google#Contextual Decisioning#Idc#Ai#Kyc#Aml#Emea#Quantexaquantexa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Internet Banking Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, ACI Worldwide, Microsoft, TCS

The Latest Released Internet Banking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Internet Banking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Internet Banking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), ACI Worldwide (U.S.), Rockall Technologies (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.), Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India) & Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. (UK).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Financial Services Consulting Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Bain & Company, KPMG, Deloitte

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Financial Services Consulting Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsaithority.com

Juniper Research: Over Half of Global Population to Use Digital Banking in 2026; Driven by Banking Digital Transformation

A new Juniper Research study has found that 53% of the world’s population will access digital banking services in 2026; reaching over 4.2 billion digital banking users, from 2.5 billion in 2021. The research identified increased digital transformation efforts as enabling banks to function effectively during the pandemic; justifying the benefits of digital banking and fostering further user growth.
Businesschannele2e.com

Lumen Sells LATAM Technology Services Business for 9X EBITDA

Communications, MSP, MSSP and telecom giant Lumen Technologies is selling its Latin American business to private equity firm Stonepeak Partners for $2.7 billion. AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest pension fund, is also investing in the acquisition. The deal’s valuation is roughly 9X Lumen Latin America’s 2020 estimated adjusted EBITDA, the seller says....
Softwareatlantanews.net

Marketing Automation Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Marketing Automation Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse, Eloqua, Infusion Software, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Activecampaign, Inc., Sharpspring, Inc., Silverpop, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & ExactTarget etc have been looking into Marketing Automation Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Finance Services Market Still Has Room To Grow: Fiserv, Bookkeeper360, KPMG International

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Finance Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Business Finance Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells FlexXray

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company FlexXray Holdings, LLC ("FlexXray" or the "Company") to Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holdings. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. FlexXray is...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Vertu Capital and BDC Capital Announce Strategic Sale of Firmex

Exit highlights value generating partnership with high-growth tech firm. TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Vertu Capital, a private equity fund specializing in high potential, Canadian-headquartered technology companies, and BDC Capital are pleased to announce the strategic sale of Firmex, a global SaaS-based provider of virtual data rooms, to Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals.
Businesskfgo.com

Thoma Bravo to take software firm Medallia private for $6.4 billion

(Reuters) -Enterprise software firm Medallia Inc said on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would take the company private for $6.4 billion in cash. Medallia shareholders will receive $34 per share in cash, a premium of nearly 20% to the stock’s close on June 10, the last trading day before media reports that the San-Francisco based company was mulling a potential sale boosted the stock price.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Customer experience specialist Medallia to go private in $6.4B sale to Thoma Bravo

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has inked a $6.4 billion deal to acquire Medallia Inc., a publicly traded provider of analytics software that helps enterprises measure customer sentiment and align their business activities with buyers’ expectations. Medallia announced the deal this morning. The company also said that it will launch...
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Marketsraleighnews.net

Mirae Asset launches India's First ETF Tracking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd, one of the fastest growing fund houses in the country in the equities and debt segments, today announced the launch of India's first - ETF tracking Nifty Financial Services Index - the 'Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF', an open-ended replicating/tracking the Nifty Financial Services Total Return Index.
techwire.net

7 Key Foundations for Modern Data and Analytics Governance

Data and analytics leaders know that without good governance, their investments in data and analytics will fail to meet key organizational demands such as revenue growth, cost optimization and better customer experience. What D&A leaders urgently need are data governance best practices and practical steps to create an effective foundation...
Businessaithority.com

Australian Ad Tech Veteran Trent Silins Launches Kopa, A Full-Service Contextual Data & Technology Firm

As video investment soars in APAC, industry veteran Trent Silins launches Kopa, a full-service firm to help brands and agencies with contextual targeting activation, performance optimisations, and deep reporting and insights while managing each brand’s suitability standards in video. Kopa, a full-service contextual data and technology firm, announced its official...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

The Secret to Modernizing Data Analytics Platforms

What are the Key Elements that are used to meet the Challenges?. This article is intended to clarify the phenomenon of Cloud and the implications for the topics like Data Science, Big Data and other related fields. Nowadays, even Data Warehouses and Data Lakes can be made available via SaaS (e.g. Google’s Big Query or Amazones Redshift). A lot of services can be activated and used with the click of a button. They can also often be used more cheaply and without much effort. The cloud also usually offers significantly more performance and computing power than you could realize yourself in a data center.
Businessbostonnews.net

Clinical Data Analytics Market to Reach $28,786 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 32.2% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

There is a high encouragement in the demand for superior and exceptional market-related products, with the increase in the demand and need of the consumers daily. Thus, there lies a high chance and probability of the growth of the Clinical Data Analytics market. Hence it provides a high motivation factor to all the market participants regarding the industry. Also, there is an increment in the per capita income of several countries as in the past few years, several global countries have experienced enormous changes in the social as well as the economic changes in a positive direction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy