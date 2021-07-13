Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement On Accounting Today's Annual 'The VAR 100' Ranking 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on "The VAR 100," Accounting Today's annual ranking of the top resellers, technology consultants and implementers in the accounting software space. The popular industry trade magazine Accounting Today recognized the top 100 Value Added Resellers (VARs) in their VAR 100 list for performance in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning software) and Accounting Software. Accounting Today looks at current revenue, annual revenue growth, staff levels, locations, and other factors in researching for the report.

Overall, the 2021 Accounting Today's VAR 100 list accounts for almost $3.9 billion in revenue, and more than half of the companies on this year's list (57 percent) had revenues above $10 million. Collectively, the list represents over 10,000 employees and more than one-third of the ranking VARs (38 percent) have more than 100 employees each.

"Godlan is proud to be recognized on this prestigious list of top firms and to have moved up in position from last year. Our customers are winning through Digital Transformation and best-in-class business systems, and this award is further confirmation of our commitment to success," commented Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved TEC Accreditation for the last eight years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2021, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 37 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.

About Accounting TodayAccounting Today (AccountingToday.com) is one of the industry's best-known and most respected providers of online business news for the tax and accounting community. AccountingToday.com is part of SourceMedia's Professional Services group.

About Godlan, Inc.Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.

About InforInfor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple and transparent. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.

For more information: Stephanne MarshGodlan, Inc.586-464-4400 stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

godlan-logo.jpg Godlan Logo Godlan Logo

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godlan-infor-cloudsuite-industrial-syteline-erp-specialist-achieves-placement-on-accounting-todays-annual-the-var-100-ranking-2021-301331304.html

SOURCE Godlan, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erp Software#Erp System#Var#Syteline#Erp Specialist#Accounting Today#Accounting Software#Digital Transformation#Godlan Inc#Cpq Services#Control Engineering#Infor Partner Of#Accountingtoday Com#Sourcemedia#Professional Services#Inforinfor#Inc 586
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How digital operations drive ERP modernisation

Digital transformation gets a lot of hype, especially from the large consulting firms with their vested interest in selling a lucrative (for them) transformation project. There are, however, many good reasons to move out of your current business applications and buy – or rent, if you choose software as a service (SaaS) – a new forever home. Forrester coined the term “digital operations platform” to describe the new breed of core business applications.
SoftwareItproportal

The rise of enterprise SaaS management

Every day millions of professionals tap into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps to get work done. From Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to Project Management Software (i.e., Asana, Trello, etc.) and communication tools, like Slack or Zoom, SaaS is nearly unavoidable in today’s modern business. As SaaS adoption skyrockets, many organizations are waking...
BusinessCIO

TTX tackles turnover in moving ERP to the cloud

Railcar pooling company TTX is undergoing its second digital transformation, the first of which saw it ditch its mainframe for x86 servers. Now, it’s heading for the cloud. When Bruce Schinelli, CIO and vice president of IT, joined TTX in late 2006 most of its systems were mainframe-based. “We had a very small footprint in any other kind of environment,” he says. The following year, the company began rewriting its applications from the ground up, a process that took six years. “We were one of the few that actually completely exited the mainframe platform and didn’t just hide a bunch of the processes in the background,” he says.
Economyvmware.com

VMware’s Transformation of Launch Processes to Enable Business Growth

Written by Minny Walia, Senior Director, Business Readiness, Worldwide Sales Strategy and Operations and Hari Ramakrishnan, VP, Digital Transformation. Whether it’s customer-centric offerings, revenue opportunities, supporting your employees, or finding budget efficiencies, your digital services are key to everything your company does. In recent research conducted by VMware, 71 percent...
SoftwareNew Haven Register

Faye Business Systems Group Named to 2021 VAR 100 List by Accounting Today

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment and integration, has announced it has earned a spot on the top 100 value-added resellers list by Accounting Today for the third consecutive year. “As we all start to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In The Energy Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Infor Announces Support For AWS For Health Initiative

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help unlock operational efficiencies and insights, respond with agility to unforeseen circumstances, lower costs, and realize clinical and patient care improvements. This collaboration underscores Infor's commitment to the healthcare industry and to providing its customers with a trusted cloud offering through AWS.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to the Next Level | SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), End User (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Distribution, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Travelaithority.com

Infor Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Designation

Designation Formally Recognizes Infor’s Deep Hospitality Expertise. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency designation. This designation recognizes that Infor is validated for technical proficiency and customer success to help travel and hospitality organizations build a resilient business and accelerate innovation.
Technologyaithority.com

DESTINI Estimator Version Comparison Gets a Boost With Microsoft Power BI

Beck Technology, a preconstruction data lifecycle company, has connected estimating data from DESTINI Estimator, a construction estimating software, with Microsoft Power BI, a data visualization platform. The connection to Power BI supplements the comparison view of DESTINI Estimator so users outside of the estimating software can access data necessary for better decision-making.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Small BusinessForbes

Three Ways Today’s Accounting Professionals Can Increase Their Value

Founder and CEO of CPA Department, I share tips about growing and leading small businesses. Many accounting professionals spend significant time preparing financial statements, conducting audits and preparing tax returns. All of these activities look historically at transactions and focus on compliance requirements of the organization such as submitting financial statements to investors or filing prior year tax returns and paying taxes due.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Data Protection Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Oprating Vendors: IBM, Informatica, CA Technologies, Solix, IRI, Delphix, Mentis, Micro Focus, Oracle, Compuwa…

The documented report on Global Data Protection Market by Reports Globe aims to offer an organized and methodical strategy for important aspects that have affected the market in recent years and future market opportunities that companies can trust. It gives readers clear market research for better judgment and better decision making on whether or not to invest. The report provides an analysis and overview of the future dynamics with an in-depth analysis of the most important players that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global Data Protection market during the forecast period.
Technologytechgig.com

The rise in demand for skilled cloud computing professionals

To build their digital presence and stay updated with changing market needs, during these pandemic times, every business is leveraging cloud resources. "Digital-first" is the latest buzz word for every business. With every business choosing a digital-first approach. cloud computing. needs have seen an accelerated growth. Moving businesses to the...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Marketing Automation Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Marketing Automation Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse, Eloqua, Infusion Software, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Activecampaign, Inc., Sharpspring, Inc., Silverpop, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & ExactTarget etc have been looking into Marketing Automation Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy