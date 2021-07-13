Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement On Accounting Today's Annual 'The VAR 100' Ranking 2021

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on "The VAR 100," Accounting Today's annual ranking of the top resellers, technology consultants and implementers in the accounting software space. The popular industry trade magazine Accounting Today recognized the top 100 Value Added Resellers (VARs) in their VAR 100 list for performance in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning software) and Accounting Software. Accounting Today looks at current revenue, annual revenue growth, staff levels, locations, and other factors in researching for the report.

Overall, the 2021 Accounting Today's VAR 100 list accounts for almost $3.9 billion in revenue, and more than half of the companies on this year's list (57 percent) had revenues above $10 million. Collectively, the list represents over 10,000 employees and more than one-third of the ranking VARs (38 percent) have more than 100 employees each.

"Godlan is proud to be recognized on this prestigious list of top firms and to have moved up in position from last year. Our customers are winning through Digital Transformation and best-in-class business systems, and this award is further confirmation of our commitment to success," commented Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved TEC Accreditation for the last eight years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2021, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 37 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.

About Accounting TodayAccounting Today (AccountingToday.com) is one of the industry's best-known and most respected providers of online business news for the tax and accounting community. AccountingToday.com is part of SourceMedia's Professional Services group.

About Godlan, Inc.Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.

About InforInfor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple and transparent. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.

