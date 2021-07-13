Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kyodo News Images (KI) Launches New And Improved Online Sales Platform "Image Link Global (ILG)"

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

TOKYO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyodo News Images Inc. (hereinafter "KI"), a group company of Kyodo News, the host news agency for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, launched a new and improved online sales platform, "Image Link Global (ILG)," for customers around the world in July.

Image Link Global (ILG): https://imagelinkglobal.com/

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI2fl_4w11220d.jpg)

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI3fl_7cESkx2R.jpg)

(Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI4fl_Z42sf89s.jpg)

In response to customer requests, KI has made significant changes to its distribution system, making available a wider range of products via a redeveloped platform with a greatly improved user interface.

Image Link Global (ILG) previously sold only Japanese editorial photos. Now KI's database has been upgraded and expanded to manage a large selection of Japanese and international editorial photos and videos, with Japanese creative images on top of that.

There is a huge diversity on the selection of Japanese content, including photos and videos related to Japanese politics, technology, disasters and accidents, as well as images of Japanese food, scenery, and culture, among other topics.

These photos and videos from Japan and elsewhere around the world can be used on different platforms like print publications, TV, websites and more.

The Olympic Games are going to start on July 23 and ILG is all set and available now. So stay tuned to KI's new website for updates.

Kyodo News Images: https://kyodoimages.jp/index-en.html

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI1fl_a9zMVREA.jpg)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyodo-news-images-ki-launches-new-and-improved-online-sales-platform-image-link-global-ilg-301332089.html

SOURCE Kyodo News Images Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#From Japan#Politics#Ilg#Japanese#Kyodo News Images Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Public Healthkfgo.com

Tokyo daily covid-19 cases total 1,128 on Saturday

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo reported 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as Japan’s capital kicked off the Olympic Games. Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January. The number tends to be lower on holidays and weekends due to less testing. (Reporting...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Tokyo, JPNorth Country Public Radio

The Flowers For Olympic Medalists Carry Deep Meaning In Japan

TOKYO — If you've been tuning in to Olympic events, you might have noticed that every medal winner carries a small bouquet of yellow, green and deep-blue flowers tied with a blue bow. But they're more than just flowers. The elements of the bouquet carry a deeper story, and they...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 52.2 In July – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s down from 52.4, although it remains above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both...
Public Healthmix929.com

Japan’s PM Suga, Tokyo governor Koike discuss Olympics, COVID-19 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike met on Sunday to discuss the Olympic Games being held in the capital and anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday. Koike visited the prime minister’s official residence, according to the report. Japan bagged skateboarding’s...
Public Healthrock947.com

Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference on Monday. They will include vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer, he said. Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ENGINE Audience Intelligence Debuts For Media Buyers Seeking Single Platform To Build And Target Audience Profiles

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, today launched Audience Intelligence, a platform that offers rich first-party data and integrations for advertisers to develop audience targets, plan media across channels, and take action. "Drawing upon ENGINE's full-service marketing expertise, Audience Intelligence...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

FranConnect Reports Record-breaking First Half Of 2021 With Highest-Ever Revenue Growth And Customer Acquisition Rate

HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced that in the first half of 2021 the company achieved its highest-ever revenue growth and rate of customer acquisitions. FranConnect added or expanded relationships with more than 100 franchise brands and multi-location businesses — spanning more than 35,000 franchise locations. Those new clients and expanded partnerships now include nearly half of Entrepreneur's Top 50 and Top 100 Franchises.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy