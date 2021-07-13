Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

CM.com Commended By Frost & Sullivan For Delivering Next-level Conversational Experiences With Its Conversational AI Cloud

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

By combining rule-based and AI technologies, DigitalCX provides highly effective services that enrich both the user and employee experience

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European conversational AI market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CM.com with the 2021 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. CM.com's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) combines messaging and voice channels, chatbots, and innovative payment methods to help end-user organizations enhance their customer services and sales conversions. Its proprietary cloud-based conversational AI solution, DigitalCX, enables fully automated, self-learning, and human-like dialogues between organizations and their customers. The company backed its solution development with the strategic acquisition of CX Company to gain advanced customer engagement capabilities and opportunities to cross-sell.

"CM.com's focus on practicality and efficiency is evident in its conversational user interface (UI), which is designed with real conversations in mind to enable human-like experiences and execute commands and transactions effectively. The outstanding conversational capability of the solution greatly augments its intelligence and applicability," said Federico Teveles, Research Analyst. "Today, CM.com chatbots can be applied to diverse customer operations, including payments, customer services, sales, supply chain and inventory, notifications, and knowledge management across almost any digital channel and device."

DigitalCX provides a unique and intuitive drag and drop platform that enables organizations with no coding experience to create an enterprise-grade chatbot easily. Its practical interface helps train editors in a day and become fully familiarized with the features in a week. It also allows them to handle daily management, reporting, and maintenance tasks, which reduces the total cost of ownership for the business. It supplements this value proposition with end-to-end customer care, including messaging, voice, payments, contract sign, user authentication, number verifier, and ticketing. By combining corporate-grade chatbots with these complementary tools, DigitalCX provides organizations a unified view of the customer journey and customer data sets that can deliver actionable insights.

Acknowledging the business value delivered by rich self-service solutions, DigitalCX adopted an AI-centric strategy to resolve customer queries more effectively. DigitalCX offers an advanced learning system that uses rules with auto answers, fuzzy engine, and live learning from live chat. These best-in-class learning competencies ensure continuous, automatic platform self-optimization. Overall, the integration of the payments systems and chatbots gives CM.com a valuable competitive advantage.

"CM.com is becoming a leading force behind the transformation of the global CX ecosystem. DigitalCX helps end-user organizations shift operations to a mobile environment and enables secure online payment transactions. Its innovative chatbot-based payment system generates cost reductions and CX enhancements, enabling organizations to create stronger bonds with their customers and meet the demands of digitally savvy shoppers," noted Teveles. "By placing performance value and creativity at the core of its product development strategy, CM.com has positioned itself as a future-ready technology partner to several industries."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca TorresP: 1.210.477.8418E: bianca.torres@frost.com

About CM.com

CM.com (AMS: CMCOM) is a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce that enables businesses to deliver a superior customer experience. The communications and payments platform empowers marketing, sales and customer support to automate engagement with customers across multiple mobile channels, blended with seamless payment capabilities that drive sales, gain customers and increase customer happiness.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmcom-commended-by-frost--sullivan-for-delivering-next-level-conversational-experiences-with-its-conversational-ai-cloud-301332071.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Software#Conversational Commerce#Customer Experience#Conversions#Customer Satisfaction#Ai Technologies#European#Cm Com#Communications Platform#Cx Company#Ui#Research Analyst#Mega Trends#Cmcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Stocksmartechseries.com

Neeva Delivers Ads-Free Stock Tracker Powered by Xignite Market Data APIs

Stock Widget Brings User Friendliness to Market Data. Xignite, Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, today revealed the results of its collaboration with Neeva, the world’s first ad-free, private subscription search engine. Neeva has built features to deliver information in a more user-friendly manner to a general audience. One new feature is a stock tracker, enabling users to look at stock prices based on different time intervals and other key data points. The stock tracker is powered by Xignite financial data.
Santa Clara, CABusiness Insider

Verizon Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Distributed Environments with Its Flexible VoIP and SIP Trunking Solutions

A wide scope of application and shared service enablement enhance users' ease of doing business and deliver process efficiencies. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) access and session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Verizon with the 2021 North American Market Leadership Award. The breadth and depth of its VoIP services and ability to meet unique customer requirements create excellent ownership experiences for its wide range of customers.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Developing a Conversational AI Program

Conversational AI technologies have evolved rapidly in the last decade, with chatbots, virtual agents, voice assistants and conversational user interfaces now part of our daily lives. This explosive transformation toward AI assistance hasn’t come from an individual technological innovation, but rather multiple innovations developed as an assistive layer between our lives and our digital services, whether we’re asking for directions, purchasing online or banking. In fact, IDC predicts global spend on AI will double from 2020 to 2024, growing to more than $110 billion, with retail banking expected to spend the most.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Minsait ACS Launches PRISM With Oneview For A More Intuitive User Experience

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Minsait ACS (Advanced Control Systems, Inc.), an Indra company, has launched a new version of PRISM built on the Oneview user interface that features configurable workspaces, drag-and-drop functions, analytics, dashboards, and a browser-based GUI to deliver a consistent user experience across all devices. Attendees of...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Eurotech commended by Frost & Sullivan for leading the rail IoT market with Its end-to-end Operational Technology Solutions

Its integrated technologies, solid strategy, and comprehensive OT and customer-centric solutions offer significant value in terms of quality, price-performance, and reliability. AMARO, Italy, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European rail vehicle IoT solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2021 Europe...
Softwareaithority.com

Taplytics Unveils New AI-Optimization Engine, Taplytics AI, To Deliver Personalized Digital Experiences.

Taplytics announced their AI powered suite of digital optimization products, Taplytics AI. Genius AI, the first release of the Taplytics AI family, allows modern product teams to instantly generate personalized copy for any desired persona. Genius AI lets product and marketing teams select any text-based element on a webpage and instantly receive AI-powered copy suggestions to optimize site conversion. Without writing a single line of code or requiring any development resources, entire webpages can be personalized to speak directly to any desired persona or target audience.
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

Robertson Micro-Credentials Offer Solutions To Post-Pandemic Skills Shortage

WINNIPEG, MB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Robertson College has launched a catalogue of microcourses that provide targeted, industry-specific training for high-demand skills as the workforce transitions into the post-pandemic world of work. Skills addressed range from tech-related (Structured Programming in Java) to Health (Medical Terminology) in courses that are between 3 and 120 hours.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ENGINE Audience Intelligence Debuts For Media Buyers Seeking Single Platform To Build And Target Audience Profiles

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, today launched Audience Intelligence, a platform that offers rich first-party data and integrations for advertisers to develop audience targets, plan media across channels, and take action. "Drawing upon ENGINE's full-service marketing expertise, Audience Intelligence...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Training deep cross-modality conversion models with a small amount of data and its application to MVCT to kVCT conversion

Sho Ozaki, Shizuo Kaji, Kanabu Nawa, Toshikazu Imae, Atsushi Aoki, Takahiro Nakamoto, Takeshi Ohta, Yuki Nozawa, Hideomi Yamashita, Akihiro Haga, Keiichi Nakagawa. Deep-learning-based image processing has emerged as a valuable tool in recent years owing to its high performance. However, the quality of deep-learning-based methods relies heavily on the amount of training data, and the cost of acquiring a large amount of data is often prohibitive in medical fields. Therefore, we performed CT modality conversion based on deep learning requiring only a small number of unsupervised images. The proposed method is based on generative adversarial networks (GANs) with several extensions tailored for CT images. This method emphasizes the preservation of the structure in the processed images and reduction in the amount of training data. This method was applied to realize the conversion of mega-voltage computed tomography (MVCT) to kilo-voltage computed tomography (kVCT) images. Training was performed using several datasets acquired from patients with head and neck cancer. The size of the datasets ranged from 16 slices (for two patients) to 2745 slices (for 137 patients) of MVCT and 2824 slices of kVCT for 98 patients. The quality of the processed MVCT images was considerably enhanced, and the structural changes in the images were minimized. With an increase in the size of training data, the image quality exhibited a satisfactory convergence from a few hundred slices. In addition to statistical and visual evaluations, these results were clinically evaluated by medical doctors in terms of the accuracy of contouring. We developed an MVCT to kVCT conversion model based on deep learning, which can be trained using a few hundred unpaired images. The stability of the model against the change in the data size was demonstrated. This research promotes the reliable use of deep learning in clinical medicine by partially answering the commonly asked questions: "Is our data enough? How much data must we prepare?"
Softwaremartechseries.com

Plainsight Delivers Enterprise Vision AI on Google Cloud Marketplace

Enterprises Can Now Easily Deploy End-to-End Vision AI to Private Clouds to Realize the Full Value of Their Video and Other Visual Data for Accurate, Actionable Insights Across Diverse Use Cases. Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing Google Cloud customers with easy...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Augury Lauded By Frost & Sullivan For Supporting Insight-driven Manufacturing With Its Full-stack Machine Health-as-a-Service Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global AI-based Machine Health-as-a-Service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Augury, Inc. with the 2021 Global Product Leadership Award for its AI-based Machine Health-as-a-Service software. With its highly accurate prescriptive diagnostics, scalability, and guaranteed outcomes, Augury drives insight-driven manufacturing. Its autonomous and transformative solution influences behavioral and change management across the entire organization.
TechnologyCIO

Bridge All Clouds to Deliver the Best Experience

The disruption to lives and business caused by the global pandemic has shown how much we all rely, as consumers and workers, on services and applications that are delivered from the cloud. This has accelerated new approaches to working and living, with significant implications and responsibilities for technology platform providers.
Technologynojitter.com

Frost & Sullivan Names Top Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Providers

In the past few years, contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions have seen a rapid revolution that’s spurred many organizations to migrate their contact centers to the cloud. But this movement has largely occurred from the bottom up. While smaller and mid-market organizations have embraced the cloud at rapid pace, many larger enterprises have lagged behind, keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground in legacy on-premises platforms.
TechnologyInformationWeek

3 Ways To Make Conversational AI Work For Your Organization

Conversation is fundamentally human. Conversations reveal our personalities and let us express our values. They also underpin productivity in the workplace, as well as connections between brands and customers. In short, good conversation is not an “add-on.” It’s the lifeline of your business and a measure of how well it’s...
Santa Clara, CABusiness Insider

Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve Clinical Trial Outcomes

The company employs real-world data and evidence to accelerate research through targeted site and patient recruitment strategies. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global clinical research organization (CRO) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes leading global CRO Parexel with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Parexel streamlines clients' clinical development programs, enabling them to navigate market, regulatory, and patient access-related challenges seamlessly. Leveraging a leading suite of end-to-end biopharmaceutical development services covering patient-focused clinical trial design and decentralized clinical trial (DCT) strategies, the company has helped develop 198 of the 200 top-selling biopharmaceuticals in the market.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

LivePerson Acquires E-bot7 To Make Self-serve, Quick-launch Conversational AI More Accessible

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the acquisition of German conversational AI company e-bot7. The strategic acquisition propels LivePerson's self-service capabilities — empowering brands of all sizes to quickly launch AI-powered messaging experiences — as well as its continued growth across Europe.
Businessmartechseries.com

Bell Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Next-Generation Network Experiences for Canadians

Bell Canada and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to power Bell’s company-wide digital transformation, enhance its network and IT infrastructure, and enable a more sustainable future. This new, multi-year partnership will combine Bell’s 5G network leadership with Google’s expertise in multicloud, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver next-generation experiences for Bell customers across Canada.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Simplify Security Conversations

Communicating about cybersecurity can be challenging. Not everyone has the same level of technological expertise and some concepts can be difficult to explain. When you need to update key stakeholders or clients about their organization’s security posture, the conversations must be as productive as possible. Fortunately there are ways to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy