Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

REKOR INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Rekor Systems, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - REKR

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rekor Systems, Inc. class action lawsuit charges Rekor Systems (REKR) - Get Report and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Rekor Systems securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Rekor Systems class action lawsuit ( Miller v. Rekor Systems, Inc., No. 21-cv-01604) was commenced on June 29, 2021 in the District of Maryland and is assigned to Judge George Levi Russell, III.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 28, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Rekor Systems class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Rekor System's automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology and uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED") related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (ii) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor Systems' Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, among other things, state and  local privacy laws and related public concerns; (iii) Rekor Systems' UVED partnership was not as profitable as defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (iv) accordingly, Rekor Systems had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (v) as a result, Rekor Systems' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2021, a bill authorizing the establishment of a state UVED program was excluded from the Texas Legislature's Daily House Calendar and left pending in a state committee. Because May 10, 2021 was the deadline for the Texas UVED bill to move from the committee, news sources reported significant market speculation that the bill was dead. On this news, Rekor Systems' stock price fell nearly 28%.

Then, on an earnings call that same day to discuss Rekor Systems' first quarter 2021 financial results, Rekor Systems' President and Chief Executive Officer, defendant Robert A. Berman, also indicated that Rekor Systems may not secure a UVED agreement with Texas. On this news, Rekor Systems' stock price fell nearly 18%.

Finally, on May 26, 2021, private investor Western Edge published a report entitled "Rekor Systems: Lackluster Growth Runway And Exaggerated Insurance Scheme Raise Substantial Downside Risk." The report alleged, among other things, that global competition was "miles ahead" of Rekor Systems in ALPR development and market establishment; that Rekor Systems' "realized results suggest management's potential revenue guidance could be overstated by up to 80%"; and that investors were at risk of facing a "massive downside if [Rekor Systems'] growth doesn't show up." The report also noted that Rekor Systems' predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership had exited it because "the program is not economically feasible" given costs associated with the program and because "there was typically no consequences for individuals that simply ignored the fines/insurance requirements after they were identified." Also on May 26, 2021, Mariner Research Group published another report entitled "REKR - Government documents do not support investor expectations." The report "highlight[ed] government documentation which shows that REKR's revenue opportunities are likely a fraction of what investors expect." Among other things, the report alleged that " Oklahoma government budgets imply that REKR's much vaunted UVED program is a sub $2MM revenue opportunity - almost 96% less than the >$40MM in revenue intimated by Rekor's CEO." The report likewise echoed the issues disclosed in the Western Edge report, including, among other things, those that had caused Rekor's predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership to exit the program. On this news, Rekor Systems' stock price fell an additional 3.9%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Rekor Systems securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900 jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rekor-investor-notice-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-rekor-systems-inc-class-action-lawsuit---rekr-301332209.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Sec#The Rekor Systems Inc#Iii#Rekor System#Uved#Rekor Systems#Iii Rrb#The Texas Legislature#Daily House Calendar#Western Edge#Mariner Research Group#Rekr Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RCAR Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds RenovaCare, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or "the Company") (OTC: RCAR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rcar.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline For Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to investors of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 DigiTech") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (" Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Coinbase's April 14, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until September 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

COINBASE GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global Inc. - COIN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. (NasdaqGS: COIN), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its April 2021 Direct Offering (the "Offering"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI INVESTOR UPDATE: ROSEN LAW FIRM PROVIDES INVESTORS UPDATED NEWS ON DIDI CLASS ACTION. DiDi Global Inc. Investors Are Encouraged To Participate In Class Action - DIDI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update about the securities class action it filed on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) alleging that DiDi went forward with its initial public offering ("IPO") even though Chinese regulators had warned DiDi to delay its IPO and address its regulatory concerns surrounding customer data protection. As a result, soon after DiDi's IPO, China banned DiDi's app from the country's app stores causing its share price to decline.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 9, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or the "Company") (ACRX) - Get Report securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 20, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (HMPT) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Score Media And Gaming Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SCR

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) resulting from allegations that theScore may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased theScore securities...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(FREQ) Deadline Alert: Investors Interested In Being A Lead Plaintiff In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report ("Frequency Therapeutics " or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Frequency Therapeutics between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 2, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BREAKING NEWS: LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN LAW FIRM, Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important September 7 Deadline In Securities Class Action - LOTZ, LOTZW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) (NASDAQ: LOTZW) between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased CarLotz securities during...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SPCE Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors Of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2021

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic" or "the Company") (SPCE) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic securities between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/spce.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before August 2, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (FREQ) - Get Report securities from November 16, 2020 through March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

RLX INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit RLX Technology Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depository Shares ("ADS") of RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) from January 19, 2021 through June 9, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). RenovaCare investors have until September 14, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 360 DigiTech investors have until September 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy