In the early days of the pandemic, getting tested for COVID-19 usually followed any encounter with someone we knew who later came down with the virus. Fortunately, the highly effective vaccines that have rolled out have made the constant need for a nasal swabbing or antibody test something of a distant memory. But even though exposure to COVID may not bear the same risk for vaccinated people, experts say there is still at least one thing that means you need to get a test.