Tabu completes 30 years in Indian cinema

Many people recognize that American cinema kind of sets the pace for a lot of the world, but it’s never been the only venue where people have risen to great fame and it still isn’t the only spot today where people are recognized for their greatness. Dilip Kumar, born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, passed away recently after being rushed to the hospital when it was apparent that he had severe breathing issues. Despite hospitalization, however, Dilip passed away not long after sadly. He was 98 at the time of his death, which is incredible enough since the actor lived a long and successful life according to those that knew him and according to the many accolades that were bestowed upon him during his career. Amazingly, Dilip wasn’t successful at first as he has to work into his fame. His first few movies didn’t do much in terms of making him a star, though as he kept at it, his persistence paid off, and eventually he did become one of the greatest stars of Indian cinema.