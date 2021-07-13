Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tucker Powersports Launches New Product Collection For Snowmobile Owners And Winter Sports Fans

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports today announced the launch of the Tucker Snow product line, which offers apparel, accessories, vehicle parts, tools and snow sports equipment to Tucker dealers. This product collection marks Tucker's return to the distribution of winter sports products and the parts and accessories needed to repair and maintain snowmobiles.

Over 1200 of Tucker's current dealer customers sell snowmobiles, UTV's and other winter powersports products. The new program from Tucker help dealers expand their offerings to include winter apparel, snow helmets, replacement parts, lubricants, trailering needs and thousands of suspension, engine and drivetrain components for both competition and casual winter sports. In addition, the product line includes snowshoes, toboggans, sleds and other items for non-powered winter fun.

A significant portion of the Tucker Snow catalog is dedicated to a large selection of parts and service items for hundreds of models of snowmobiles from Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski-Doo and Yamaha. The offering includes both OEM replacement parts and performance upgrades.

Notable brands that are included in the catalog and are new to Tucker are Motorfist, Woody's, CA Pro Skis, Zox Snow Helmets, Sportstuff and Yukon Charlie's. The other brands in the Tucker Snow collection are familiar to Tucker dealers, including 100%, Quantum, Motion Pro, NGK, Cruz Tools and Yuasa Battery.

The 2021 Tucker Snow catalog was shared digitally with Tucker dealers today.

About Tucker Powersports Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

Press Contact:

Steve Piehl4143750475 https://www.tucker.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucker-powersports-launches-new-product-collection-for-snowmobile-owners-and-winter-sports-fans-301332152.html

SOURCE Tucker Powersports

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Sports Equipment#Utv#Polaris#Yamaha#Oem#Quantum#Motion Pro#Ngk#Cruz Tools#Answer Biker S Choice#Bikemaster#Bully Locks#Dragonfire Racing#Firstgear#Protaper Protaper Sport#Quadboss#Strength#Twinpower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Winter Sports
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
TheStreet

Franklin Sports And Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings Team Up To Launch Collection Of Signature Volleyball Apparel And Equipment

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sporting goods brand Franklin Sports announced Monday that it has partnered with beach volleyball superstar and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings to develop and launch a full line of volleyball apparel and equipment. The partnership includes a signature apparel brand featuring both high-performance athleticwear and lifestyle clothing, as well as a collection of specially designed balls, nets, kneepads, and training accessories. The signature volleyballs are the first products to launch from the collection, and they are available now on franklinsports.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods stores across the country.
Carswardsauto.com

Nissan Launches Production of All-New 2022 Frontier Pickup

Nissan launches production of the all-new ’22 Nissan Frontier compact pickup at its Canton (MS) Vehicle Assembly Plant. The Frontier has been built at Canton since 2012, with its engine produced at the Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, TN. Nissan is using enhanced applications of collaborative robot (or cobot)...
ApparelWKRC

Nordstrom launches hijab collection

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - American retailer Nordstrom has started selling fashion hijabs in 16 stores across North America, including the Mall of America and online. It's among the first luxury hijab collections offered by a major US fashion retailer. The pieces begin at $45. The collection is a collaboration with...
Lafayette, NYForbes

Lafayette 148 Previews Inclusive Sizing Winter Collection

Lafayette 148 New York recently previewed their forthcoming holiday collection, which will be available in their usual extended size run. One year ago, the company was rapidly adapting their production model to meet the needs of a pandemic-stricken world. Now the new collection serves as a source of celebration for a season we’ve missed, says design director, Emily Smith.
Beauty & FashionInc.com

3 Simple Tips For Launching New Products As An Established Brand

When you are a young company, you want to have one hero product. The reason is because when you are building something new, you have limitations on time, energy, and resources--and minimal resources spread across a handful of products will never be as effective as all of those same resources invested into one hero product. And for many years, this one hero product will be your entire mission. You, your co-founders and partners, your early employees and company collaborators, should all be focused on getting that one product (or service) to work.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

DAIWA PIER39 Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook Buy Info

Key Pieces: GORE-TEX-lined wool coats and corduroy-collared jackets are perfectly technical takes on grown-up classics, while fishing jackets and wide water-repelling cargo pants hearken back to DAIWA PIER39's fisherman origins. Its puffy jackets, though, are less subtle about their functional intent and no less versatile. Buy: DEEPINSIDE, Diverse, ARKNETS, BSHOP...
Crivitz, WIwearegreenbay.com

Get out and ride with JC Powersports

(WFRV) – It’s the time of year where people love to work on their yard and if you need to upgrade your lawnmower or maybe want to shop battery operated weed trimmers, JC Powersports has what you need. Local 5 Live visited this shop in Crivitz with a look at...
Germanyoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Global Packs Leader deuter Launches Aircontact Core and Ultra Backpacking Packs, New Ascender Running Collection

LONGMONT, Colo. (July 15, 2021) — deuter, the global leader in backpacks and outdoor equipment, announces the launch of its new Summer 2022 collection, delivering functional, stylish and sustainably produced outdoor goods that include bluesign® certified materials and recycled fabrics, and are 100-percent free of harmful perfluorocarbons (PFCs). The assortment includes the all-new Aircontact Core, Aircontact Ultra, and Ascender.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Designer Parfums' F1 Fragrances Launches New Race Collection

Designer Parfums' Formula One Fragrances, known for creating the first 3D-printed fragrance bottle, launched a new race collection with brand ambassador Fredie Hunt. Hunt is the son of a Formula 1 World Champion. The collection debuted at the Pirelli British Grand Prix. "It was a fantastic Grand Prix weekend; I...
Lifestyleoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Liv Launches New Breakaway Collection

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (July 22, 2021) – Liv, the company dedicated to getting more women on bikes, today introduced its new Breakaway Collection for road cyclists. Featuring performance level gear including a jersey, bib short, socks and cap, the collection pairs with the new Liv Langma Advanced 1 Disc and Liv Rev Pro helmet for riders who want both comfort and efficiency.
singletracks.com

Sizzling Deals on Shimano Wheels, RaceFace Stem, Reverb Dropper, and Ride Concepts

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Stock may be limited but there are some amazing deals on upgrades and extras to ride through the rest of summer. Don’t miss additional deals on tools, Camelbak packs, more shoes and a Garmin 530 here. Shimano...
Sportsngscsports.com

Top Three Winter Sports to Watch Out For in 2021

What are your winter plans for 2021? Depending on what type of person you are, you might be thinking that the weather outside is too frightful to leave your warm and cozy bed while Netflix has so much to offer. The deal is that you don’t necessarily have to spend...
Salt Lake City, UTgearjunkie.com

‘Dreamtime’ Deals Go Live: DPS Launches Special Edition Ski Sale

Salt Lake City’s DPS announces its annual Dreamtime event. This year, it offers a never-to-be-reproduced small batch of tech-loaded skis. In the blazing heat of summer 2021, do you dream of fresh pow? Do you get lost in ideation of buttery turns and cold smoke, evaluating what to add to your winter quiver? DPS Skis’ just-in Dreamtime sale would be a good place to build not only stoke but also a capable and specialized kit.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Decorté Partners with Allure Store & Launches Limited Edition Package

Decorté is partnering with The Allure Store on a new campaign—and Decorté's Tokyo limited-edition Moisture Liposome Serum is celebrating hope and good fortune with a month-longcampaign celebrating Japanese beauty secrets. Decorte's iconic Moisture Liposome Serum is in a 'Tokyo' limited-edition package design inspired by the traditional symbol of hope and...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

All About Carhartt WIP's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook

Key Pieces: Plush fleece jackets, pants, and gloves are a neat riff on a casual favorite. However, the hooded corduroy jacket, pigment-dyed hoodies, and reworked Detroit jackets are properly progressive revisions to the familiar formula. Buy: Carhartt WIP. Editor's Notes: What would you expect from Carhartt WIP besides wearable workwear...
Beauty & FashionBaller Status

Haus of Jr Launches Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection

Popular children’s streetwear brand Haus of JR has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on an exclusive collection themed around the newly released Space Jam: A New Legacy movie, starring LeBron James. The collaboration is added to the brand’s long roster of exclusive capsules and merch, ranging from Disney’s film...
SciencePosted by
The Press

Vitaldiol Launches New Line of Science-Backed, Plant-Based Wellness Products

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based health and wellness company, Vitaldiol, aims to change the status quo by leveraging the power of naturally-occurring ingredients to present an alternative solution to healthy living. Vitaldiol believes plant-based ingredients have tremendous potential in improving one's physical and mental health. Each...

Comments / 0

Community Policy