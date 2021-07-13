Cancel
Japanese Investor Represented By Shepherd Smith Edwards And Kantas, Says Bancwest Investment Services Recommendation Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Caused Six-Figure Loss

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An investor in Nagoya, Japan has filed a FINRA arbitration case against Bancwest Investment Services after she suffered six-figure losses in Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda).

The claimant, who is an inexperienced investor, was referred to her Bancwest Investment Services broker by Bank of the West, which was her bank at the time. Now, she is requesting up to $500K in damages. This claimant contends that her Bancwest Investment Services broker, who spoke Japanese, advised that she invest her funds in Northstar investment products rather than keeping her money in savings and checking accounts.

This financial advisor told her this product was so safe, with minimal risks, that it was even suitable for retirees. Instead, this off-shore entity likely now has an over $260M deficit and toward the end of last year was only able to report $8M in assets.

Our Northstar Financial Services ( Bermuda) investment fraud attorneys are representing this claimant and other investors in their FINRA arbitration claim.

Bancwest Investment Services is just one of many brokerage firms that we are pursuing damages from on behalf of investors who were unsuitably recommended and sold Northstar Financial Services ( Bermuda) fixed- and variable-rate annuity and investment products. This offshore entity is now in liquidation proceedings after filing for bankruptcy.

SSEK Law Firm is also representing investors of Northstar Financial Services ( Bermuda) products in the United States and internationally.

Below, is a list of the Northstar Financial investment products and the variable annuities being sold by various US-based brokers to investors both nationally and internationally.

  • Global VIP Elite
  • Global Advantage Plus Series
  • Global Index Product
  • Global Advantage Select
  • Global Interest Accumulator

Although there is nothing wrong with selling off-shore products to investors both in the US and abroad, Northstar Financial ( Bermuda) products have proven to be an unsafe and risky investment for investors that trusted their brokers' recommendations. Your best chance for financial recovery is to retain the legal services of seasoned FINRA arbitration lawyers. Contact Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (SSEK Law Firm at investorlawyers.com) for a free consultation.

Contact: Kirk Smith: ksmith@sseklaw.com US Toll Free: (800) 259-9010Internationally: text us via WhatsApp at (713) 227-2400

Northstar Bermuda に関するよくあるご質問

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-investor-represented-by-shepherd-smith-edwards-and-kantas-says-bancwest-investment-services-recommendation-northstar-financial-services-bermuda-caused-six-figure-loss-301332109.html

SOURCE Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP

