Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

30 Technology-Driven Projects Point to Our Future: In Conversation with Francisco Gonzalez-Pulido

ArchDaily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVladimir Belogolovsky talks with Mexican-American architect Francisco Gonzalez-Pulido on his exhibition 30 Projects/30 Years/30 Stories now on view at the Museo Metropolitano in Monterrey, Mexico.30 Projects/30 Years/30 Stories, a large retrospective on the work of Mexican-American architect Francisco Gonzalez Pulido, was opened on June 18 at the Museo Metropolitano in Monterrey, Mexico. The exhibition will remain on view until September 21.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Holl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Mexican American#Tecnol Gico De Monterrey#Mit#Fgp Atelier#The Municipal Palace#Autarky#Archdaily#The Metropolitan Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Design
News Break
Science
Place
Mexico City
Related
Visual ArtArchDaily

Reevaluating America’s Priorities: Digging into the Practice of Architecture in the United States

In this week's reprint from Metropolis, author Avinash Rajagopal "takes a broad look at American Design, digging into the practice of architecture, the resurgence of craft, quintessential building forms, and decaying infrastructure". Asking questions such as "what values do we hold dear? What harm have we caused, and who benefits from the work we do?" architects and designers across the United States explore the contextual consequences of the global challenges.
DesignArchDaily

Invited Architects at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale: Exhibitions Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Other than the contribution of national participations, the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale invites architects and researchers to exhibit their work between the Central Pavilion at the Giardini, the Arsenale, and Forte Marghera, seeking to answer the general theme of “How will we live together?”, set by curator Hashim Sarkis. With 113 Participants from 46 countries, and an increased representation from Africa, Latin America, and Asia, these architectural contributions underline worldwide and contextual challenges as well as present multidisciplinary and inventive solutions.
Chicago, ILArchDaily

Chicago Architecture Center Celebrates Helmut Jahn's Legacy in a Retrospective Exhibition

The Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) has announced it will be holding an exhibition of one of Chicago's renowned architects Helmut Jahn, an architect who "melted and fragmented the mid-century modern grid into post-modern designs" in projects like the United Terminal at O'Hare, the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, and many others around the world. The event will take place on July 23rd until October, and will be the first major limited-run exhibition in the new CAC Galleries since their inauguration in August 2018.
Visual ArtArchDaily

An Office Tower Turned into Housing in the US and a Circular School Design in Ethiopia: 10 Competition-Winning Projects Submitted to Archdaily

This week's curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights different competition-winning designs submitted by the ArchDaily Community. From large scale urban developments to small interventions in the landscape, from commercial projects to public spaces and urban planning strategies with an environmental focus, this article showcases a variety of design approaches, programs and scales. The proposals featured are the results of local and international competitions, either creative concepts or projects currently in progress.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Adjaye Associates Reveals Design of The Africa Institute in Sharjah, UAE

Adjaye Associates has unveiled the design of The Africa Institute, the first center of its kind dedicated to the advanced study and research of Africa and the African diaspora living in the Arab world. The The 31,882-square-meter campus will be built in downtown Sharjah, UAE, and will "introduce an entirely new type of thinking and mission into the global academic arena".
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Japan's Art Islands: The Work of Tadao Ando in Naoshima

Few places in the world have so many cultural and artistic facilities as the islands of Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima, in Japan's Seto Inland Sea. Eighteen museums, galleries, and installations make up the Benesse Art Site Naoshima, a project idealized by billionaire businessman Soichiro Fukutake in the 1980s. At the...
DesignArchDaily

Tham & Videgård Wins Competition to Design Mess Building for Military Academy in Stockholm

Swedish practice Tham & Videgård Arkitekter has won a competition to design a new cadet mess building for the Karlberg Military Academy in Stockholm. Establishing a dialogue with the historical context and the 17th-century park, the project is conceived as a clean square volume with concave facades that embrace the surroundings. Through its rhythm and proportion, the design echoes the classical architecture of the nearby palace, showcasing a rigorous aesthetic that establishes a timeless image.
ElectronicsWorld Economic Forum

Why the future is bright for drone technology

During the pandemic, drones have helped communities to access goods and services. Regulators across the globe are now looking at ways to support the expansion of drone technology, exploring carrying heavier loads and transporting people. Saudi Arabia could become a global leader for emerging drone technologies. Over the past year...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Terra Centre / One University One Village Team

Text description provided by the architects. Through the cooperation with Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST), the One University One Village (1U1V) team has improved the construction technology and seismic performance of the earth construction in Southwest rural China. In order to carry out long-term artisans training, to provide space for conducting experiments, research, and practical study, and to showcase the technologies and achievements of new seismic earth construction, the team built the Terra Centre on KUST campus, with funding support from the Chan Cheung Mun Chung Charitable Fund.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Volkswagen’s roots in Silicon Valley sprout the tech-driven future of transportation

For more than two decades, Volkswagen Group of America has been researching the future of transportation in Silicon Valley. Volkswagen launched what’s formerly known as the Electronics Research Laboratory to tap into Silicon Valley’s innovation and spirit, and made it among the first automotive manufacturers to establish a cross-functional team in the region.
WorldTribTown.com

Madrid’s Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

MADRID — Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, backed the candidacy on Sunday that highlighted the green area’s introduction of nature into Spain’s capital. The influence the properties have had on the designs of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
SportsPosted by
E! News

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Is "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run Early

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Sadly, it looks like MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey and gymnastics career has come to an abrupt end. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States' women's team competed as an Olympian for the first time on Sunday, July 25. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. To be able to continue in the Games, she had to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two U.S. gymnasts. She placed 10th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy