Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ahold Delhaize Share Buyback Update

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 13, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 403,770 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including July 9, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 25.38 per share for a total consideration of € 10.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,563,431 common shares for a total consideration of € 500 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahold Delhaize#European Union#Delhaize Share Buyback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Netherlands
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Celanese Approves $1 Bln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corporation (CE), a chemical and specialty materials company, Wednesday said its board has approved a new $1.0 billion share repurchase program. The new share repurchase authorization represents about 6 percent of the company's shares outstanding. In the first half of 2021, the company deployed $500 million to...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
StocksShareCast

UBS blows past analysts Q2 estimates, announces $600m share buyback

UBS blew past analysts' forecasts for the second quarter on the back of a strong performance at both its wealth management and investment banking arms. The Swiss investment bank posted net income of $2.01bn, easily surpassing analysts' estimates for $1.32bn of profit. "Momentum is on our side and our strategic...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Forbes

Ahold Delhaize’s CEO Is Ready To Lead On Shopper Health

For years I’ve been urging big food and restaurant companies to take the lead on helping consumers be healthier, by making better-for-you foods more available, affordable and convenient. In this post-Covid era — when people feel heavier, sicker and more ready to make a change than ever – I’m glad to learn that grocery store company Ahold Delhaize is doing all three. I hope this top-10 global supermarket chain will inspire other food companies and retailers to seize this opportunity.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Nasdaq Q2 Revenue Jumps 21%, Initiates $475M Share Buyback Program

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) published on Wednesday its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, between April and June, showing a 21 percent year-over-year gain in its net revenue. In absolute terms, this figure came in at $846 million. The company further detailed that it generated $104 million or...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Alvopetro Announces Annual General and Special Meeting, Share Restructuring and Small Lot Buyback

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF), ("Alvopetro", or the "Company") announces details of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will be held on Thursday August 12, 2021, beginning at 2:00 pm. To proactively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate potential health and safety risks, the Meeting will be conducted via webcast. Alvopetro's management and directors believe this format will provide shareholders a safer opportunity to attend the Meeting given ongoing restrictions on travel and public gatherings as well as health concerns. The Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and all related meeting materials are now available on our website and www.sedar.com.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

AutoNation Q2 Result Smashes Estimates; Announces $1B Share Buyback

Automotive retailer AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 54% year-on-year to $6.98 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.02 billion. Same-store new vehicle retail unit sales increased 42% Y/Y while used vehicle retail unit sales rose 37% Y/Y. Domestic segment income rose 106% Y/Y, import segment...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Bassett Furniture Hikes Dividend By 12%, Boosts Buyback

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BSET) said its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.14 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021. The Board has...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Terrace Provides Update on Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terrace Energy Corp. (TSXV: TZR) (the "Company") announces an amendment to its previously issued news release regarding the consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every ten pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). The...
StocksHarvard Health

Buybacks: Look Before You Leap

Allen He is Associate Director at FCLTGlobal. This post is based on his FCLTGlobal memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Short-Termism and Capital Flows by Jesse Fried and Charles C. Y. Wang (discussed on the Forum here), and Share Repurchases, Equity Issuances, and the Optimal Design of Executive Pay by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
Labor IssuesPosted by
TheStreet

ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) - Get Report has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2021. ParkOhio is...
Financial Reportswibqam.com

Philips second-quarter earnings beat forecast as pandemic fuels demand

(Reuters) – Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday beat analysts’ expectations with a jump in second-quarter core earnings to 532 million euros ($626 million), as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spur demand for hospital equipment. Analysts polled by the company on average had expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

RPM Q4 Results Top Estimates; Sees Lower Adj. EBIT, Higher Sales In Q1

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM), a specialty coatings, sealants and building materials company, reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net income increased 42.8 percent to $156.1 million from $109.3 million last year. Earnings per share were $1.20, an increase of 42.9 percent from last year's $0.84. Adjusted earnings per share...
Stocksinvesting.com

Tatva Chintan GMP Rises 98% Before IPO Share Allotment

Investing.com -- The grey market premium (GMP) for Tatva Chintan Pharma has risen by 98% to Rs 1,060 ahead of its share allotment that is scheduled for July 26. The grey market is clearly very bullish on the IPO and expects a very strong listing for the stock. Tatva Chintan’s issue price on the higher end is Rs 1,083 a share.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Certificates Market : Study Navigating The Future Growth Outlook | Verisign, Docusign, Entrust Datacard

The latest released on Global Digital Certificates Market delivers comprehensive data ecosystem with 360° view of customer activities, segment-based analytics-and-data to drive opportunities of evolving Digital Certificates marketplace and future outlook to 2026. It includes integrated insights of surveys conducted with executives and experts from leading institutions across various countries. Some of the listed companies profiled in the report are Secured Signing Ltd., Cognate Inc., Identrust Inc., GoDaddy Group, Kofax Ltd., GMO GlobalSign Inc., Signix Inc., Verisign Inc., Docusign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp, Gemalto N.V., Ascertia & Comodo Group Inc. etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy