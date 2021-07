Unsurprisingly gaming and telecommunication industries experienced the largest attack volumes in Q2. We saw a rise in burst attacks and were introduced to new threat actors and hacktivist groups rising from the shadows. The bottom line is cybercriminals are becoming more brazen in their attacks and ransoms. No industry is immune to a cyberattack but what is certain is if your applications and networks are unprotected, they will work relentlessly to disrupt access and intentionally cause significant damage to your organization’s reputation.