EPA Announces an Additional $50 Million to Enhance Air Pollution Monitoring

spartanburg.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EPA has announced that it will make $50 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to improve air quality monitoring in communities across the United States. The latest set of funding builds on the agency’s recent announcement of $50 million for environmental justice projects under the ARP, bringing the total to $100 million in EPA funding designated by Congress to address health outcome disparities from pollution and the COVID–19 pandemic.

www.spartanburg.com

