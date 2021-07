Blueface and 6ix9ine have been engaging in a war of words on Instagram as of late and it all stems from 6ix9ine's recent comments about Blueface getting his jeweler's name tattooed on his head. 6ix9ine has never been one to avoid the petty beef and with Blueface, he saw an opportunity so he took it. Blueface wasn't impressed with the remarks and immediately clapped back at 6ix9ine, noting that the rapper's father is homeless and that he won't even give his own family some money.