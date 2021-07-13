Spartanburg’s Montgomery Building Selected for 2021 Honor Award from Preservation South Carolina
“This is one of the most extraordinary projects that has ever been submitted,” said Mike Bedenbaugh, President and CEO of Preservation South Carolina. “The challenges that had to be overcome with this building, most of the time, would have led to the demolition of other buildings. That’s why it deserves this award.” The thoughtful restoration of Spartanburg’s Montgomery Building has also sparked improvements in Spartanburg’s economy and community.www.spartanburg.com
