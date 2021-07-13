Cancel
Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Origin Protocol (OGN), Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Starts July 13 on Kraken

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital assets firm Kraken will be supporting four new crypto-assets: Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Origin Protocol (OGN) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP). The Kraken team notes in an update that deposits for all four digital assets are available now. Trading will start on July 13, 2021 at around 15:30 UTC for all assets. Deposits for all assets are now being accepted.

