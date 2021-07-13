Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Origin Protocol (OGN), Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Starts July 13 on Kraken
Digital assets firm Kraken will be supporting four new crypto-assets: Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Origin Protocol (OGN) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP). The Kraken team notes in an update that deposits for all four digital assets are available now. Trading will start on July 13, 2021 at around 15:30 UTC for all assets. Deposits for all assets are now being accepted.www.crowdfundinsider.com
