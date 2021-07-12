What’s Next for the Cody Clan as ‘Animal Kingdom’ Returns?

As we dive deeper into Animal Kingdom season 5 on TNT, there is a big question to wonder: Is Emily Deschanel returning? Are we going to see more of Angela down the road?. For the time being, there is a certain degree of ambiguity on the subject. The character was mentioned in both of the first two episodes and to date, none of the Cody Boys seem to have any idea where she is. Her probation officer is hunting for her and you have to imagine that eventually, things could come to a head — it’s either that or Angela is totally in the wind and the recent lines were just the show’s way of quietly writing her out.