Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What’s Next for the Cody Clan as ‘Animal Kingdom’ Returns?

By Barb Oates
channelguidemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal Kingdom makes its Season 5 return to TNT Monday, July 11 at 9/8c. Spoilers are ahead, so if you’re not caught up, stop reading, you’ve been forewarned. Killing off the main character is never an easy decision on any TV drama, but what a wallop it was when cancer-stricken mama queenpin Smurf Cody (Ellen Barkin) got taken out by her grandson J (Finn Cole). But we didn’t have much time to grieve before we learned that she really stuck it to her boys by leaving her fortune to a mystery woman named Pamela Johnson. With only two seasons left to pick up those bombs and wrap up this story, we went directly to the source — Daniele Nathanson, one of the co-executive producers — for some answers.

www.channelguidemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Barkin
Person
Pamela Johnson
Person
Finn Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Kingdom#Nuggets#Tnt#The Queen Of Oceanside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Did You Know TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” is Based on a True Story?

When the TNT series Animal Kingdom debuted in 2016, lots of people were immediately intrigued. The series follows a teenage boy named Josh who moves in with his relatives after his mother passes away. However, this isn’t your typical family. Josh quickly realizes that his grandmother, Smurf, isn’t the type to sit on the porch and knit all day. Instead, Smurf is involved in some very serious illegal activity. Although a story like this may sound like something that was created solely in a writers’ room, that isn’t exactly the case. Keep reading to find out more about the story behind Animal Kingdom.
Video GamesTVLine

Animal Kingdom Recap: Men of Steal — Plus, Nicky's Ultimate Fate Revealed

You knew it, right, Animal Kingdom fans? The minute you heard J tell his uncles, “If anything’s off [about the downed-plane heist], we just walk away,” something would be off, and although they’d certainly try to get away, the method wouldn’t be walking. So what went down when the guys went up the mountain to steal the cartel’s loot? And what went even wronger with J’s job once it was completed? Read on, and we’ll discuss not only that but the new intel he received about his old girlfriend, Nicky.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Animal Kingdom: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Animal Kingdom TV series will be cancelled by TNT this time around. The show’s already been renewed for a sixth and final season. Will it go out in a blaze of glory — with high ratings to match? Stay tuned. A crime drama,...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Why did Ellen Barkin quit Animal Kingdom?

THE TNT hit series Animal Kingdom returned for a fifth season on July 11. In January 2021, TNT announced that Animal Kingdom was renewed for a sixth and final season. The series follows a 17-year-old, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Cody's, a criminal family clan governed by a matriarch, Smurf.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Are J’s secrets revealed?

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 on TNT next week, one thing is clear for J: He’s in some trouble. During tonight’s episode, we saw a little bit of this as Finn Cole’s character found himself in a precarious position. After all, he had a history with the lawyer that none of the other Codys knew about! We know that he is one of the most ambitious people in this world, and he’ll do whatever he can in order to rise to the top. Of course, there are drawbacks to this ambition, and we’re not sure that he is the best in the world at lying.
TV SeriesKATU.com

Shawn Hatosy on "Animal Kingdom"

Get ready for season five of TNT’s hit series--"Animal Kingdom!" Shawn Hatosy joined us to talk about the critically-acclaimed show in which he returns as Andrew “Pope” Cody. The Cody family is still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Is Emily Deschanel returning?

As we dive deeper into Animal Kingdom season 5 on TNT, there is a big question to wonder: Is Emily Deschanel returning? Are we going to see more of Angela down the road?. For the time being, there is a certain degree of ambiguity on the subject. The character was mentioned in both of the first two episodes and to date, none of the Cody Boys seem to have any idea where she is. Her probation officer is hunting for her and you have to imagine that eventually, things could come to a head — it’s either that or Angela is totally in the wind and the recent lines were just the show’s way of quietly writing her out.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 Review: What Remains

The Cody boys are not doing well. Except for J, maybe, but then again, he's built differently, and on Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2, he devoted his time to scoring the crew a legitimate job that would've earned them more than peanuts and some fun. It'll serve them in...
Animalsimdb.com

Animal Kingdom Recap: Ashes to Ashes, Smurf to… Be Determined

In Sunday’s singularly heartbreaking Animal Kingdom, Pope — poor, troubled Pope — decided that Smurf had to be laid to rest not tomorrow, not yesterday, now. Now, now, now. Stymied at every turn, by everything from disinterested brothers to funeral home closing times, he wound up stealing into the cemetery...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Flash Season 7: Nora’s Return and What’s Next for the Flash Family

This The Flash article contains spoilers. The Flash Season 7 ends as it lived, with a mixed-bag finale that is generally entertaining to watch, but that doesn’t make much sense if you look at it too closely. “Heart of the Matter, Part 2” gives us some highly entertaining visuals (the Flash family runs together at last!) and the surprising return of an old enemy (welp, we made it almost two entire seasons without Eobard Thawne!), but, on the whole, this isn’t an hour that feels like a conclusion that’s especially worthy of the story that kicked off last week.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Is another death coming?

As we dive deeper into Animal Kingdom season 5, there is a serious risk for more death? We know that this show has a tendency to not let up at all. We’ve lost integral characters in Baz and Smurf over the past few years and now, it looks as though another important person could perish.
Video GamesTVLine

Animal Kingdom Sneak Peek: J Looks Ready to 'Cry Uncle' When He's Busted

There are lit hibachis that aren’t as hot as the seat in which Animal Kingdom’s J is taking a load off in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode (TNT, 9/8c). Now, J is, of course, used to being in tight spots, what with being a part of the thieving Cody clan. But in this instance, it’s actually his family with whom he’s in trouble. Uncles Deran and Craig, you see, have caught wind of his secrecy and want to know what he’s been hiding. Ever helpful, Uncle Pope chimes in with an itemized list that runs the gamut from a bowling alley to a condo.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

PEN15 will return next month with a special animated episode

Titled “Jacuzzi," the animated episode that Hulu is releasing on Aug. 27 will serve as the eighth episode of Season 2. “On vacation with Curtis, Anna and Maya are introduced to new crippling insecurities,” Hulu says of the episode. “The girls try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.”
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: GAME OVER! Phyllis Blows Tara And Sally Up?

Young and the Restless spoilers are getting exciting and it looks like Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) poked the wrong mama bear. As a result, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) realized that Tara and Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) ran her daughter out of town. Now she is out for blood. Y&R spoilers show Phyllis sets her trap the week of July 26th. Just like rats, the devious duo takes the bait. Watch Tara’s facade begin to crumble on the CBS soap.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...

Comments / 0

Community Policy