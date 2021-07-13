Naomi Campbell Fronts Burberry's TB Summer Monogram Campaign

For his first full menswear collection for Roberto Cavalli, Fausto Puglisi has punched way above his weight—by casting boxing’s former undisputed world heavyweight champion of the world, Iron Mike Tyson. As well as making cameos in the new collection video that dropped today, Tyson will star in its campaign. Speaking during our conversation for the review of that collection, Puglisi said: “He is an icon, a champion, but also his story runs from the nightmare to the heaven. And this is humanity. To work with, he has been the king: he is so humble and charming.” After that call we asked if it would be possible to get on a Zoom with Iron Mike, and he said sure. This is an edit of the chat.