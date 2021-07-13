Naomi Campbell Fronts Burberry's TB Summer Monogram Campaign
Burberry has tapped Naomi Campbell once again to work on a campaign dedicated to Riccardo Tisci‘s TB Summer Monogram range. “The collection captures that optimistic feeling of summer and that feeling of constant momentum — the excitement for what’s next. I couldn’t think of anyone better to symbolize this enduring nature than my incredible friend, Naomi,” Tisci spoke of the collection. The supermodel added: “Riccardo continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is always such an honor.”hypebae.com
