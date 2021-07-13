Grazitti Interactive’s SearchUnify Cited as a Strong Performer Among Cognitive Search Platforms in Latest Evaluations by Independent Research Firm
SearchUnify received the highest scores possible in analytics, applications, search, and usability. SearchUnify, a recognized unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive, was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in its recent report ‘The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search Q3 2021’. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy...martechseries.com
