Grazitti Interactive’s SearchUnify Cited as a Strong Performer Among Cognitive Search Platforms in Latest Evaluations by Independent Research Firm

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearchUnify received the highest scores possible in analytics, applications, search, and usability. SearchUnify, a recognized unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive, was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in its recent report ‘The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search Q3 2021’. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy...

martechseries.com

