Grazitti Interactive’s SearchUnify Cited as a Strong Performer Among Cognitive Search Platforms in Latest Evaluations by Independent Research Firm

Confirmit has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 evaluation. “Having Confirmit named as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ is, in our opinion, an endorsement of the potential we are able to deliver upon for our clients now that we have successfully merged our two businesses – Confirmit and FocusVision – to create Forsta, the world’s leading Experience and Research Technology company,” comments Noel Hamill, Chief Marketing Officer at Forsta.