DigiCert Announces Availability of New Verified Mark Certificates: Companies Can Add Their Logo in Email Inboxes to Improve Brand Recognition and Email Engagement

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs), part of Google-driven Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) initiative, provide a visual trust indicator when Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC)-verified emails reach the inbox. DigiCert, Inc., the world’s leading provider of TLS/SSL and PKI solutions, announced that it is now issuing Verified Mark...

martechseries.com

