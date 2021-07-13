Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

McAfee Partners With Visa to Offer Holistic Security Solutions for Visa Business Cardholders

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcAfee today announced a new partnership with Visa that enables Visa financial institution partners in North America and EMEA to offer award-winning internet security to Visa Business cardholders. Visa Business cardholders can save up to 40% on a two-year subscription on comprehensive McAfee solutions that protect sensitive data via email, provide web and firewall protection, offer mobile VPN, and safeguard devices from malware and the latest online threats.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Security#A Visa#Mcafee#Mcafee Partners With Visa#Emea#Martech Interview#Smb#Macs#Ios#Visa Infinite Business#Techmaster#Mcafee Total Protection#Visa Business Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Small Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
Country
Germany
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Security Control Market is Booming Worldwide with Gemalto N.V., FireEye, Oberthur Technologies

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Security Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Anexinet partners with Ping Identity to improve cybersecurity offerings for customers

Anexinet announced the company has partnered with Ping Identity. The partnership will combine Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to help customers secure their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. Anexinet joins a growing list...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Top 10 Managed Security Services Offered by MSPs

MSPs in the small business market continue to expand their managed security services portfolios, according to Datto research. Still, the line between security-minded MSPs vs. pure-play MSSPs remains clear, according to ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert market analysis. According to the Datto 2021 State of the MSP Report, the top 10...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Unbound Security partners with HashiCorp to offer integrated encryption key management solution

Unbound Security announced its partnership with HashiCorp to deliver a fully integrated encryption key management solution for enterprises. “This integration streamlines guarding secrets and key management and offers customers a seamless solution to meet their secrets management needs, that is underpinned by centralized key management which delivers the highest levels of security,” said Asvin Ramesh, senior director, technology alliances at HashiCorp.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Visa to Acquire Payments Startup Currencycloud

CEO of Currencycloud, Mike Laven stated that the combination of Currencycloud’s fintech expertise coupled with Visa’s network will enable both parties to deliver greater customer value to the businesses moving money across borders. Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has announced that it has agreed on a deal to purchase Currencycloud, a...
Businessfinextra.com

Visa embarks on brand refresh

Inviting the world to ‘Meet Visa,‘ the global payments technology company today unveiled the initial phase of its brand evolution spotlighting the diverse capabilities of its network and commitment to enabling global economic inclusion. Aligned closely with the company’s business strategy, this phase includes the debut of a dynamic global...
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

WorldTicket partners with Discover the World offering a seamless solution for airlines

Discover the World has partnered with WorldTicket, a leading solution provider for full service, low-cost and hybrid airlines. WorldTicket provides the Passenger Service System (PSS) called Sell-More-Seats to airlines worldwide and through the ownership of the airline FlexFlight with the IATA code W2, they provide GDS outsourcing through the solution W2 Sub-Hosting as well as global ticketing via the solution W2 Ticketing.
Economythepaypers.com

Fuiou Pay, Visa, Nium partner to launch B2B payments solution

Fuiou Pay has launched a B2B global payment solution with Visa and Nium in Hong Kong. According to the press release, Fuiou, Visa, and Nium share a common goal in bringing better commercial payment experiences to enterprises in China. Leveraging Visa's strong commercial payment solutions and its global network, Nium's card issuance support and Fuiou's technical service capabilities, the three parties have joined hands to develop a safe payment tool for enterprise users in China and Global.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Data Security Solution Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, McAfee, Bitglass

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Data Security Solution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Data Security Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Data Security Solution. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Thales e-Security (United Kingdom),Microsoft (United States),Cisco (United States),Trend Micro (Japan),McAfee (United States),Qualys (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Broadcom (United States),Checkpoint (United States),IBM (United States),Foreseeti (Sweden),Sophos (United Kingdom),Forcepoint (United States),Palo Alto Networks (United States),Bitglass (United States),Imperva (United States),CipherCloud (United States),Proofpoint (United States),Zscaler (United States),FireEye (United States),CloudPassage (United States),Fortinet (United States).
Businessmartechseries.com

Zettaset Signs Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to Offer Leading Data Protection Solutions to Customers

Increase in Hybrid Cloud Deployments Continues to Drive Significant Market Demand for Unified Encryption Management. Zettaset, a leading provider of data protection solutions, announced a distributor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry, to offer its XCrypt Encryption solutions and the Zettaset Encryption Management Console to resellers across the United States and Canada.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tequity Advises Shift CRM on Acquisition by Silverline

Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Shift CRM, a Toronto-based company specializing in building solutions on the Salesforce platform for Media and Entertainment organizations, in their acquisition by Pamlico Capital-backed Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy headquartered in New York City. Financial terms of the transaction.
Businessmartechseries.com

GetintheLoop Expands to the US Through a Partnership With BenefitHub

GetintheLoop, Canada’s largest shop local platform and fastest-growing franchise over the past two years, is expanding to the United States through a partnership with BenefitHub, the world’s largest employee lifestyle benefits company with 17 million global members. Marketing Technology News: Firecracker PR Named as Top 2021 B2B Provider in California...
Economymartechseries.com

Semafone Launches SecureWeb+ to Simplify and Secure Payments on Third-Party Websites

Semafone®, the leading provider of data security and compliance solutions for call and contact centers, today announced the launch of Semafone SecureWeb+™ which enables outsourced contact centers, in-house customer support, and merchants to make payments on behalf of others via third-party websites. With the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+ customer service professionals are able to take secure, simplified Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant transactions across different web applications.
Engineeringmartechseries.com

Closer Consulting Announces New Quantum Algorithms Programming Division

Closer Consulting is pleased to announce the launch of their new quantum algorithms programming division. 2021 so far has been an impressive year for Closer, celebrating its 15 years of success with deeper penetration into the European market specifically in the UK along with taking up new clients from countries like USA, Canada and Australia. Deep diving into sectors like banking, insurance, manufacturing, automobile, and energy, Closer is capitalizing on client’s data habits, risks, trends, etc. to build more analytical models. With a diverse data scientist team, the company invests a quarter of its earnings into research & development to stay ahead in the market especially with data science in Portugal and the United Kingdom.
Technologymartechseries.com

Adopting A Consumer-centric Approach To Digital Identity A Must For Global Organizations

A new industry report, released by Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, and One World Identity (OWI), examines the nuances of digital identity verification. In particular, it explores how adopting a consumer-centric and layered approach to digital identity verification according to specific markets is a key component in reducing onboarding friction, increasing security and forging stronger customer relationships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy