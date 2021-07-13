Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record highs in the first half of the year as U.S. forces withdrew and the Taliban stepped up its offensive, a U.N. monitor said Monday. In May and June alone, when the Taliban began its surge of attacks, 783 civilians were killed and 1,609 were injured, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report released Monday, the highest number of civilian casualties for those two months since the mission began its tracking in 2009.