Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LEWIS COUNTY At 338 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered across southern Lewis county, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lowville, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Rector, Mohawk Hill, North Osceola and Talcottville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Radar has estimated that the storms have a history of producing up to an inch of rain in 45 minutes time. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
