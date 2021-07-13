Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LEWIS COUNTY At 338 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered across southern Lewis county, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lowville, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Rector, Mohawk Hill, North Osceola and Talcottville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Radar has estimated that the storms have a history of producing up to an inch of rain in 45 minutes time. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Martinsburg, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Greig, NY
City
Lowville, NY
City
Croghan, NY
City
Lyons Falls, NY
City
Port Leyden, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Gulf State Park#Reservoir#Belfort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan civilian casualties hit record high amid US withdrawal

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record highs in the first half of the year as U.S. forces withdrew and the Taliban stepped up its offensive, a U.N. monitor said Monday. In May and June alone, when the Taliban began its surge of attacks, 783 civilians were killed and 1,609 were injured, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report released Monday, the highest number of civilian casualties for those two months since the mission began its tracking in 2009.

Comments / 0

Community Policy