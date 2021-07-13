Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states

By JOHN ANTCZAK and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eo2aY_0avAhkep00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened California's power supply.

Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large active fires.

The fires erupted as the West was in the grip of the second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks. A climate change-fueled megadrought also is contributing to conditions that make fires even more dangerous, scientists say.

The National Weather Service says the heat wave appeared to have peaked in many areas, and excessive-heat warnings were largely expected to expire by Tuesday. However, they continued into Tuesday night in some California deserts, and many areas were still expected to see high in the 80s and 90s.

In Northern California, a combined pair of lightning-ignited blazes dubbed the Beckwourth Complex was less than 25% surrounded after days of battling flames fueled by winds, hot weather and low humidity that sapped the moisture from vegetation. Evacuation orders were in place for more than 3,000 residents of remote northern areas and neighboring Nevada.

There were reports of burned homes, but damage was still being tallied. The blaze had consumed 140 square miles (362 square kilometers) of land, including in Plumas National Forest.

A fire that began Sunday in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park exploded over 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) and was just 10% contained. A highway that leads to Yosemite’s southern entrance remained open.

The largest fire in the United States lay across the California border in southwestern Oregon. The Bootleg Fire — which doubled and doubled again over the weekend — threatened some 2,000 homes, state fire officials said. It had burned at least seven homes and more than 40 other buildings.

Over the weekend, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office warned that it would cite or even arrest people who ignored orders to “go now" in certain areas immediately threatened by the blaze.

Tim McCarley told KPTV-TV that he and his family were ordered to flee their home on Friday with flames just minutes behind them.

“They told us to get the hell out ’cause if not, you’re dead,” he said.

He described the blaze as “like a firenado," with flames leaping dozens of feet into the air and jumping around, catching trees “and then just explosions, boom, boom, boom, boom."

The fire was burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River. It had ravaged an area of about 240 square miles (621 square kilometers), or nearly twice the size of Portland.

Firefighters hadn't managed to surround any of it as they struggled to build containment lines.

The fire drastically disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to California, and that state's California's power grid operator has repeatedly asked for voluntary power conservation during evening hours.

Elsewhere, a forest fire started during lightning storms in southeast Washington grew to 86 square miles (223 square kilometers). It was 20% contained Monday.

Another fire west of Winthrop closed the scenic North Cascades Highway, the most northern route through the Cascade Range. The road provides access to North Cascades National Park and the Ross Lake National Recreation Area.

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little mobilized the National Guard to help fight twin lightning-sparked fires that have together charred nearly 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) of dry timber in the remote, drought-stricken region.

The July heat wave follows an unusual June siege of broiling temperatures in the West, and comes amid worsening drought conditions throughout the region.

Scientists say human-caused climate change and decades of fire suppression that increases fuel loads have aggravated fire conditions across the region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Western States#Explosions#Lightning Storms#Drought#Extreme Weather#Plumas National Forest#Kptv Tv#The National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
California Statenewsy.com

Northern California Wildfires Merge, Prompting More Evacuations

California's largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters, as numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Heat wave to cover huge swath of U.S. in coming days, bringing high temperatures to Oregon

Most of the nation can expect above-average temperatures in the coming days as a giant heat wave is expected to spread across much of the continental U.S. over the next week. The heat wave will bring temperatures at least 5 to 10 degrees higher than average to much of the country, according to estimates by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which predicts a high probability of above-average temperatures for most of the U.S. over the next several days.
California StatePosted by
AFP

Firefighters battle California blaze generating its own weather

Thousands of US firefighters are battling a blaze in California that has grown so big it is generating its own weather system, with authorities warning on Monday conditions could worsen. Around 5,400 firefighters have been struggling to contain the inferno, which was just 22 percent contained late Monday, the California fire and forestries department reported.
Environmenthomenewshere.com

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...
Environmenthazard-herald.com

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...
Environmentthecentersquare.com

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...
EnvironmentLebanon Democrat

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy