Drake Bell was sentenced to 2 years of probation for attempting to endanger a minor

The actor finally faces the weight of the law. Drake Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on Monday, July 12. The ruling came nearly three weeks after the 35-year-old actor pleaded guilty via Zoom to one count of attempted endangerment of children, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating material harmful to children. minors, a first degree misdemeanor, on June 23.