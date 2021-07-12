Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Drake Bell was sentenced to 2 years of probation for attempting to endanger a minor

marketresearchtelecast.com
 17 days ago

The actor finally faces the weight of the law. Drake Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on Monday, July 12. The ruling came nearly three weeks after the 35-year-old actor pleaded guilty via Zoom to one count of attempted endangerment of children, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating material harmful to children. minors, a first degree misdemeanor, on June 23.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Endangerment#Drake Josh#Zoom#Nbc News#Cuyahoga#Canadian#The Police Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy