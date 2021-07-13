Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Go away with ... Tanaye White

By Jae-Ha Kim, Tribune Content Agency
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 14 days ago

Tanaye White has put aside her career in defense and aerospace to concentrate on modeling, which includes a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. “The decision to transition into modeling full time was not an easy one,” said White, who recently moved to Brooklyn. “I had made a comfortable life for myself in the corporate world. But ultimately, I decided I could always go back to a ‘normal life’ if I ever decided to retire from modeling. I have two degrees to fall back on, so I know that it'll always be there.” Fans may follow White on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/tanayedubz/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/tanayedubz).

