Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Shockoe Bottom restaurant space tries out new act as a nightclub

By Jack Jacobs
RichmondBizSense
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA short-lived Latin American restaurant in Shockoe Bottom has been revamped as a nightclub. The Dive recently opened at 1800 E. Main St. by the same owner as Crave, which had operated in the space since October. Owner John Malanka said the switch came in April and is partially an...

richmondbizsense.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shockoe Bottom#Nightclub#Food Drink#Latin American#Crave#The Dive#Italian#The Parm Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Cheezburger

Customer Asks Restaurant To Cut Burrito In Half, Restaurant Maliciously Complies

Some people can get very fired up about their burritos. Like, remember the time that a Tumblr user unleashed an epic rant about their burrito not being served up to their standards? Yeah, not a rant that's easy to forget. Well, this time around we have a couple customers that wanted their burrito cut in half. Folks in the comments section were definitely making a solid case for the stance that the restaurant really should've just cut the burrito in half and not made a big deal out of the whole thing. Especially when you consider that there are plenty of people out there that physically can't cut their burritos in half due to health conditions. For some more juicy malicious compliance drama check out the time that a rude customer got their comeuppance from an auto salvage yard employee.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Independent

Two drunk women in New York walked into closed restaurant and tried to cook dumplings in cold water

Two drunk women apparently snuck into a restaurant over the weekend to cook up some dumplings—and the founder poked fun at them online. Xi'an Famous Foods, the restaurant in question, is best known for slapping and stretching the dough for their hand-pulled noodles. The restaurant founder Jason Wang took to the company's Facebook to discuss the situation in detail. He even included the Nest video camera footage that he uploaded to his YouTube channel."So, two trespassers came in and started trying to cook dumplings (inexplicably, in cold water). While we can respect that one has cravings for our food late...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
Posted by
Ryan Fan

My Chinese Family Thinks Red Lobster Is a 5 Star Restaurant

Mainstream culture often regards Red Lobster as a family-friendly chain restaurant on the same level as Olive Garden or Outbacks. It’s not quite the cheapest restaurant on par with fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King, but it isn’t the fanciest either.
Riverside, CAPosted by
Sulabh Gupta

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Riverside, CA

Riverside is a city in California and is named for its location besides the Santa Ana River. Riverside was founded in the early 1870s and it is the birthplace of the California citrus industry and home to the Mission Inn, the largest mission revival style building in the United States.
Restaurantswspa.com

‘Help Wanted’ sign gets creative for Upstate restaurant

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA)- Businesses across the country are facing staffing shortages and one restaurant in the Upstate is getting creative. One employee of the Waffle House​ on Boiling Springs Road says they’ve been dealing with having to take extra shifts and longer hours for months. Customers are noticing the...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

What's new in Peninsula dining: 8 restaurants to check out

The Bay Area is open again, and there is a ton of varied, compelling new food to try on the Peninsula: fluffy Milan-style pizza, tender pastrami sandwiches and super crispy Korean fried chicken, best paired with an ice cold beer. Plus, Sunnyvale is home to a new permanent food truck market.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Seafood restaurant chain drops anchor at Chesterfield Towne Center

Another new seafood restaurant is headed to the area, this time a Hampton Roads-based chain that’s looking to take its first bite of the Richmond market. Twisted Crab plans to open in Chesterfield Towne Center in the 5,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Genghis Grill. It will be across from a Five Guys at the mall’s southeast entrance.
Food & DrinksEater

Xi’an Famous Foods Posts Video of Late Night Vandals and Asks Them to Pay for Stolen Dumplings

Xi’an Famous Foods captures vandals on camera cooking dumplings in Chelsea shop. Two women allegedly broke into the Chelsea location of Xi’an Famous Foods early on Sunday morning, after an electronic lock on the front door disengaged due to a power failure. Xi’an Famous Foods founder Jason Wang posted a video of the incident, in which the suspects attempted to cook their own food — apparently in cold water — and made off with a bag of dumplings. The suspects fled the scene after a few minutes and left a mess: Food was on the counter after they tried to cook a few dumplings, a fridge remained partially open, and other spoiled ingredients had to be thrown out.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant Week

Baltimore’s Restaurant Week is back and this year there are new restaurants and some of the best deals. Screenshot from @thebaltimorefoodies Instagram.(Kaleah Mcilwain) Starting Friday, July 23, patrons will be able to visit around 100 of the best dining establishments in Maryland. There will be 10 days of dining deals with new restaurants all offering multi-course dining experiences at fixed prices ranging from $10-$45.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Powers Ventures to open new restaurant at old Dooley's Pub space

(ABC 6 News) - A new restaurant is coming to downtown Rochester where Dooley's Pub used to sit. The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 in favor of a purchase agreement from Powers Ventures, which owns Canadian Honker and Pinnacle Catering. The sale of the space is estimated at $1.4 million....

Comments / 0

Community Policy