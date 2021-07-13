Viola Davis’ Daughter Shows Off Hair Puffs Posing with Mom, Dad & Grandma on Her Lavish 11th B-Day Party

American actress Viola Davis pulled out all the stops to celebrate her daughter Genesis Tennon's 11th birthday and shared an adorable picture from the day with her fans.

"How To Get Away With Murder" star Viola Davis marked her daughter Genesis Tennon's 11th birthday in grand style by treating the latter to a lavish birthday bash.

On Friday, Davis shared a picture from the bash on her Instagram page. The photo showed the actress posing with her daughter, husband, Julius Tennon, and mother.

The adorable family sat on a red sofa at The Sugar Factory American in Los Angeles, California. Genesis' giant green birthday cake was on a table in front of them as they posed.

The cute family smiled as they posed for the snap. Over their heads were beautiful birthday decorations, including golden balloons depicting "11," a silver bird-shaped balloon, which rested on a colorful giant balloon with "Happy Birthday" inscribed on it.

Multiple balloons were also placed at different parts of the venue, including crystal chandeliers and antique brass accents. Various guests were seen behind the happy-looking family as they posed for snaps.

Davis wore a black-and-white polka dot dress and rocked short fringe hair, while Genesis wore a green dress and looked cute with her natural curls. Julius wore a navy blue jacket over a sky blue shirt while his mother-in-law wore a navy blue long-sleeved dress.

She then accessorized with loop earrings, a blackhead tie, and a red bag. In the post's caption, Davis paid a heartwarming tribute to her precious daughter on behalf of her family. She wrote:

"Happy 11th birthday G. Mama, Daddy and Grandma love you sooo much. You make my life. Love YOU!!!"

Genesis is Davis and Julius's only child. The couple adopted the adorable girl in October 2011 after earlier revealing their intentions to adopt a child. While Genesis is the couple's first child together, Julius has older children from previous relationships.

Genesis is already following in her mother's footsteps and is carving her path in Hollywood. In 2019, she made her acting debut when she appeared in the animated "The Angry Birds Movie 2."

In the animation, Genesis provided the voice of a hatchling named Vivi. Davis and Julius attended the movie premiere and were exceedingly proud of their daughter's achievement.

Davis shared a clip from the movie featuring her daughter's character and expressed her pride in her. Genesis also revealed her parents were not nervous about her big moment but advised her to keep moving forward no matter what people said.

Davis shares a close bond with her daughter and has opened up about their relationship in the past. The actress grew up in extreme poverty and wants to ensure that Genesis stays grounded.

In a reported interview, she revealed she allowed Genesis to make a Christmas list last year. However, after going through the list, the proud mom said she had to tell her daughter she would not get 98% of the extravagant things on her list, including an iPhone and a camera with a tripod.

So proud of my baby Genesis, she’s voicing the hatchling named Vivi in the #AngryBirds2Movie!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2XUoTlGEU4 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 7, 2019

The "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" actress said she had to enlighten her daughter on the cost of those items and told her she would not spend money on them. She also revealed that she makes Genesis clean her room and take care of her fish.

Davis and Julius have been married since 2003 and are still going strong in their union. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month.

Davis posted a picture of herself snuggled up to her husband in the back seat of a vehicle to mark the occasion. In the post's caption, she described him as the love of her life and wished him a happy anniversary.

Genesis is lucky to have Davis and Julius as her parents and will surely grow to be anything she wants to be with their guidance. Best birthday wishes to the precious girl!