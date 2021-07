There’s a fierce battle now taking place over our privacy. On one side you have Apple, our staunchest defender, it says; what happens on an iPhone, stays on an iPhone, it says. On the other side you have Google and Facebook and the vast mobile marketing world. You don’t get all these “free” services for nothing, they say; we are harvesting your data to sell to you and influence you, they say. But don’t worry, they say, you can change your settings if you want, if you can be bothered, if you can find them.