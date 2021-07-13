Cancel
The Archaeological Claim to Jerusalem

creativeloafing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Archaeological ExpertThis is the archaeological refutation of the academic critics who deny Israel’s historic connection between the Jewish people and their ancient homeland!Hidden under thousands of years of dust and debris lies a treasure trove of relics containing the biblical secrets of our nation and the claim to our homeland. The latest archaeological discoveries in the ancient city of Jerusalem and throughout the Land of Israel have uncovered key findings that present a powerful and convincing case for the biblical story and for the Jewish claim to Israel—even for those who have a hard time believing.Join Israel archaeological expert Rabbi Avrohom Stolik for a thrilling journey back in time to reveal the Jewish claim to the Holy Land and discover your Israelite roots in the land of our ancestors.Tuesday, July 13 | 8:00 pmEvent Fee: $15.

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 8

