As part of the City of Garden Grove’s General Plan update, the 2021-2029 Draft Housing Element, a community housing strategy for the next eight years, is now available for review and comment. The community is encouraged to submit all comments by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at ggcity.org/housing-element. The Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report and Initial Study, which analyzes the impacts of the environmental effects of the proposed general plan update and zoning amendments, are also available online for review and comment until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at ggcity.org/housing-element.