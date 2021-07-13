Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

'Pak would never allow Shehbaz Sharif to leave'

albuquerqueexpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Hitting out at opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, accused in money laundering and assets beyond means cases, several federal ministers said that the Pakistan government would never allow him to leave the country. Speaking at a joint press conference on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry along...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Ani#Pakistan Muslim#Fia#The Panama Papers#The News International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan to hold Legislative Assembly polls in PoK today

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): After weeks-long political rallies throughout Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the occupied region's Legislative Assembly will be held on Sunday. Radio Pakistan reported that the polling will begin at 08:00 hours and continue till 5:00 pm. Over three million voters will elect their representatives...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Ex Pakistan PM criticised for meeting Afghan NSA Mohib

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif came under severe criticism for meeting with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib in London with several federal ministers alleging that PML-N supremo was a "close friend" of every enemy of the country. Afghanistan's National Security Council on its...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Opposition leader slams Pak PM over 'Kashmir Independence'

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 24 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement assuring Kashmiris a right to opt for independence. Shehbaz Sharif said the Pak PM's remarks were a 'deviation' from Pakistan's historical stance on the issue, Dawn reported.
Asiamilwaukeesun.com

Pak NSA miffed over ex-PM's meeting with Afghan officials

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Saturday was visibly perturbed over former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib in London. Nawaz Sharif and Afghan officials, during their meeting on Friday, noted that "strengthening democracy" will put both neighbours...
Asiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bilawal rejects Imran's proposal over Kashmir referendum

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal to hold a referendum in Pak occupied Kashmir to decide whether the residents wanted to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation. The PPP chairman, speaking to media...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

PML-N leader terms Imran Khan 'political dirt'

Kotli [PoK], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Joint Secretary Talal Chaudhry, on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a detestable (Siyasi gandh) and said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will face defeat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) elections. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the PML-N leader said: "Imran Khan is detestable (Siyasi...
Indiatheedgemarkets.com

Voting begins in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

MUZZAFERABAD, Pakistan (July 25): Voting kicked off Sunday in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to elect the state assembly, reported Anadolu Agency. More than 3.2 million voters are going to elect the 53-member house to a five-year term. An excess of 700 candidates from 32 political and religious parties are contesting 45 general...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vaccinated people won't need RT-PCR report to enter Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of final vaccination certificate, will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra, according to an order by the state government. This exemption is...
Animalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Zimbabwe NGO Sues Government Over Alleged Planned Export of Elephants

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - A Zimbabwean environmental group is suing the government over purported plans to export elephants to China, which the group says has subjected the animals to unhealthful conditions. In an application to Zimbabwe's High Court, Advocates4Earth is seeking to prevent the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority from...
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

US urges all parties in the Afghan conflict

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Arguing that "peaceful and stable" Afghanistan is in the interest of all of its neighbouring countries in the region, the United States on Thursday urged all parties involved in the Afghan conflict to reach a negotiated political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. When...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lebanese PM-designate Hariri announces resignation

BEIRUT, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister-designate announced on Thursday his resignation after failing to form a non-partisan cabinet in the crisis-torn country, al-Jadeed TV channel reported. "I have just met with the President who informed me about his rejection to some of the names mentioned in my last...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

ECB chief defends relaxation in bio-bubble

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said that the board decided to give relaxations in the bio-bubble looking at players' welfare and their mental health. Earlier, three England players and four members of the support staff...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bhupinder Hooda denies dispute in Haryana Congress

By Archana PrasadNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday denied reports of friction in the state unit of Congress and said there is no dispute within the party. Breaking his silence amid the buzz of infighting within the Haryana unit of...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sudan Leader Visits Juba, Urges Peace Deal Implementation

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan's vice president visited South Sudan's capital on Wednesday to reiterate Khartoum's support for its neighbor and to urge the government and armed groups to fully implement the 2018 peace agreement. After meeting with President Salva Kiir, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vice president of Sudan's transitional government, said...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pant tests positive for COVID-19, says BCCI

Durham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion...
Immigrationalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN sees 'very intensive' Afghan refugees movements

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday said it is witnessing "very intensive movements" of internally displaced Afghans towards the country's borders as violence escalates. "We are also seeing very intensive movements of the population to the areas, adjusting to the orders, where Iranian and Pakistan borders...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indonesia Posted More than 54,000 New COVID Infections on Wednesday

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest nation, is the latest hotspot for the fast-moving, highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The nation reported more than 54,517 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, a new single-day record, along with 991 deaths. Hospitals on Java island are overflowing with infected patients and residents scrambling to find oxygen tanks to treat family members isolating at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy