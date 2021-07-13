Richard “Dick” Weeks

Skandia, MI – Richard P. Weeks, 77, of Skandia, passed away May 3, 2021, in his Florida home of Winter Haven, of Covid-19. Dick, the middle child of five children was born January 19, 1944, in Almont, Michigan, to the late David and Dorothy Weeks. Dick spent his boyhood in Richmond, Michigan and attended both grade school and high school there, graduating in 1961. He proudly served with the Army National Guard from 1965-1972. While still in the Army, Dick became employed with Michigan Bell Telephone Company in Mt. Clemens until 1973 after which time he transferred to the Marquette area as a cable splicer. He later learned fiber optics. Dick retired from the telephone company in 1994 after 28 1/2 years of service with them. On September 6, 1968, Dick married Myra Morrissette of Mt. Clemens at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together they enjoyed 52 1/2 years of marriage. During that time they had two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Dick was a wonderful provider for his family. Dick loved spending time with his many hobbies, bottle digging, refinishing furniture, cutting wood on the farm, raising cows and chicken, vacationing in Florida at Cedar Key, and honoring God and his church family by becoming a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus member. He was quite passionate in his service with his fellow Knights. When Dick and Myra made their winter home in Florida, Dick and best friends, Jackie and Bill Trombly would search for “treasures” at the many flea markets and antique stores, Bill with razors and Dick with Aladdin lamps. They also enjoyed playing the marble game trying to beat the wives, but not often winning. Survivors include his wife, Myra; two sons, Jeffrey (Leanne) Weeks of Houghton and Michael (Shelly Jacobetti) Weeks of Mosinee, WI; four grandchildren, Aila Weeks, Sofia Weeks, Jaiden Weeks and Jamison Weeks; four siblings, David (Val) Weeks of Green Valley, AZ, Jerrold (Maxine) Weeks of Marquette, Marjory (Paul) Koenig of Clare, MI, Mary (Dennis) Powelson of Ashley, MI; also many nieces and nephews.