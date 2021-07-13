Dr. Stanley “Paul” Sundeen
Okemos, MI – Dr. Stanley “Paul” Sundeen age 82, passed away peacefully at home July 10, 2021, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Paul was born on April 14, 1939, in Ishpeming, MI, to Dr. Stanley and Mrs. Hazel Sundeen. Paul graduated from Augustana College in IL. in 1961 and went on to earn his PhD in Geology, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in 1968. There Paul met Jacqueline Whitesitt and they were married on August 6, 1966. Together they lived in Bethlehem, PA, Ishpeming, MI, Houghton, MI and Okemos, MI. They raised two children, Steven (Kelly) and Kristen (Paul).www.miningjournal.net
