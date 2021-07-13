Rochester, MN – Judith Ann Holappa, age 78, passed away peacefully November 15, 2020, in Rochester, Minnesota. Judith Ann Laitinen was born in Ishpeming, Michigan, on March 23, 1942. She was a member of the Ishpeming High School, Class of 1960, and earned her teaching degree from Northern Michigan University in 1976. Judy grew up in West Ishpeming and raised her family there, as well. In 1960, Judy married Donald Holappa in Ishpeming, Michigan. She worked as a substitute teacher for the NICE and Ishpeming School Districts for many years, and, also worked at the Ishpeming Public Library. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going out for lunch with friends. Judy’s final years were spent in Rochester, Minnesota, near her daughter.