Yashpal Sharma, the Indian cricketer, who has died of a heart attack aged 66, played a notable role in his country’s triumph in the World Cup of 1983. They arrived in England for the tournament with the odds against them carrying off the trophy at 66-1. West Indies were overwhelming favourites to win the World Cup for the third successive time. Yet on a recent tour of the Caribbean, India had given notice of their potential with victory in one of the three one-day internationals.