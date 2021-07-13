Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tabu completes 30 years in Indian cinema

albuquerqueexpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Actor Tabu, on Tuesday, completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. She took to Instagram to recall working on her debut film 'Coolie No.1', a Telugu movie. Directed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, the 1991 'Coolie No. 1' starred Venkatesh Daggubati opposite Tabu. "Slightly...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayushmann Khurrana
Person
Venkatesh Daggubati
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Ani#Telugu#Chandni Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Place
Mumbai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Dilip Kumar: Indian Cinema Legend Dies at 98

Many people recognize that American cinema kind of sets the pace for a lot of the world, but it’s never been the only venue where people have risen to great fame and it still isn’t the only spot today where people are recognized for their greatness. Dilip Kumar, born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, passed away recently after being rushed to the hospital when it was apparent that he had severe breathing issues. Despite hospitalization, however, Dilip passed away not long after sadly. He was 98 at the time of his death, which is incredible enough since the actor lived a long and successful life according to those that knew him and according to the many accolades that were bestowed upon him during his career. Amazingly, Dilip wasn’t successful at first as he has to work into his fame. His first few movies didn’t do much in terms of making him a star, though as he kept at it, his persistence paid off, and eventually he did become one of the greatest stars of Indian cinema.
Moviesindiacurrents.com

Dilip Kumar Rejected Hollywood to Revolutionize Indian Cinema

The legend Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on July 7, 2021, at the grand old age of 98. The news not only shocked fans across the country and abroad, but left its indelible mark on the countless people who have seen him as the epitome of romance and an innate character actor, from around the world.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Rajkummar of Bollywood,’ seven films that prove he is the best actor in Indian cinema

Rajkummar Rao has been ruling the year with his back-to-back three blockbuster films. Touted as an audience puller, the actor has an enigma in his performance. Rajkummar, known as the director’s favourite, has time and again proved his flair for versatility and reigned as the ultimate star of Bollywood. Garnering praise for his blockbuster film Roohi, the superstar is gearing up for his next Badhaai Do.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Manoj Mauryaa creates history by being the first Indian director whose German film ‘Con Anima’ gets screened at Metropolis Cinema, Germany

It is a proud moment for India as painter-filmmaker Manoj Mauryaa successfully screens his German feature film titled ‘Con Anima’ at the highly reputed Metropolis Cinema in Neuwied, Germany. The film was screened for a private preview to a fully packed theatre of 200 guests including the film’s cast, crew, film critics, journalists, distributors, and film connoisseurs. Manoj couldn’t attend the preview because of the Covid related restrictions but he interacted with the audience through a video message.
MoviesHyperallergic

75 Years On, How Cinema Remembers the Holocaust

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». This is the final part of a three-part series about how the Holocaust has been depicted in cinema. You can read part one, about witness narratives, here, and part two, about the role of testimony, here. In Yael Reuveny’s 2013 film...
Moviesskiddle.com

Celebration of 100 years of the Bruce Grove Cinema

6:45pm til 9:30pm (last entry 7:15pm) Relive the opening night with a screening of the silent film Mask of Zorro. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. To celebrate the centenary of the cinema, now the home of Rollernation, on...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

India has a long way to go in confronting China

India’s decision to move 50,000 additional troops to its border with China bolsters its ability to protect itself against Chinese aggression. It is a belated response to China’s actions last year, when the Chinese army surprised ill-prepared Indian soldiers and occupied several square miles of Indian territory in the Ladakh region to build roads and fortify military encampments.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Pink offers to pay the fine for Norwegian women’s volleyball team

Singer and songwriter Pink has offered to pay off the fine for the Norwegian women’s handball players who refused to wear bikini bottoms for their match against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championships last week.The European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the team $1,765 (£1,283), or about $176 for each player, asserting that the women competed in “improper clothing” when they picked shorts rather than the mandated bikini bottoms.Male players, meanwhile, are permitted to wear shorts no longer than four inches above the knee.The 41-year-old music artist tweeted she was “proud” of the team for “protesting the very sexist...
Public Healthlonelyplanet.com

Some popular European destinations are tightening COVID-19 restrictions again

European nations are reimposing some COVID-19 measures in a bid to curb rising case numbers of the highly infectious Delta variant. France has tightened travel restrictions, Spain has reintroduced curfews in tourist hotspots, Greece is tightening entry restrictions to restaurants, bars and museums, and the Netherlands is reimposing curbs on restaurants and nightclubs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy