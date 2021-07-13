Marsha Hostetter Nix
Skandia, MI – Marsha Hostetter Nix, 67, of Skandia, MI and previously of Central, IL, passed away on July 9, 2021. Marsha was born on March 21, 1954, in Peoria, IL. She retired from the University of Illinois in Champaign. She was a spirited, fun-loving and independent person. The things most dear to her were gardening, reading, nature, environment issues and being an animal lover. Marsha was active in dog rescue, dog agility and taking therapy Basset Hound to nursing homes and hospitals.www.miningjournal.net
