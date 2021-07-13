Balu Forge Industries Ltd. announces impressive results

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,909,091 units at a public offering price of $5.51 per unit, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.50 per share. In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase up to 436,363 additional ordinary shares and/or 436,363 warrants to purchase 436,363 ordinary shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option with respect to 436,363 warrants to purchase ordinary shares. At the closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,909,091 ordinary shares and 3,345,454 warrants to purchase ordinary shares. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.
