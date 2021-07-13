Cancel
Balu Forge Industries Ltd. announces impressive results

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (BSE: 531112) engaged in the field of precision engineering has announced impressive results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2021. For the quarter ended 31 March 2021, the company saw a 152% rise in PAT (QoQ) which...

