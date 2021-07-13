Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 415 AM EDT. * At 337 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Washington, or over Washington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Washington... Gastonville Monessen... California Donora... Monongahela Charleroi... Wolfdale Bentleyville... East Washington New Eagle... Wickerham Manor-Fisher This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 15 and 40. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 28 and 42. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH