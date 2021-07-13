Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal

By MARIA CHENG
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZsIHo_0avAbig700

LONDON — (AP) — After Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong.

The couple — and millions of other people vaccinated through a U.N.-backed effort — could find themselves barred from entering many European and other countries because those nations don't recognize the Indian-made version of the vaccine for travel.

Although AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Europe has been authorized by the continent’s drug regulatory agency, the same shot manufactured in India hasn't been given the green light.

EU regulators said AstraZeneca hasn't completed the necessary paperwork on the Indian factory, including details on its production practices and quality control standards.

But some experts describe the EU move as discriminatory and unscientific, pointing out that the World Health Organization has inspected and approved the factory. Health officials say the situation will not only complicate travel and frustrate fragile economies but also undermine vaccine confidence by appearing to label some shots substandard.

As vaccination coverage rises across Europe and other rich countries, authorities anxious to salvage the summer tourism season are increasingly relaxing coronavirus border restrictions.

Earlier this month, the European Union introduced its digital COVID-19 certificate, which allows EU residents to move freely in the 27-nation bloc as long as they have been vaccinated with one of the four shots authorized by the European Medicines Agency, have a fresh negative test, or have proof they recently recovered from the virus.

While the U.S. and Britain remain largely closed to outside visitors, the EU certificate is seen as a potential model for travel in the COVID-19 era and a way to boost economies.

The officially EU-endorsed vaccines also include those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They don't include the AstraZeneca shot made in India or many other vaccines used in developing countries, including those manufactured in China and Russia.

Individual EU countries are free to apply their own rules for travelers from inside and outside the bloc, and their rules vary widely, creating further confusion for tourists. Several EU countries, including Belgium, Germany and Switzerland, allow people to enter if they have had non-EU-endorsed vaccines; several others, including France and Italy, don’t.

For Nsofor, the realization he could be barred was “a rude awakening.” After a tough year of working during the pandemic in Abuja, Nsofor and his wife were looking forward to a European vacation with their two young daughters, perhaps admiring the Eiffel Tower in Paris or touring Salzburg in Austria.

Nsofor noted that the Indian-made vaccine he received had been authorized by WHO for emergency use and had been supplied through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to provide shots to poor corners of the world. WHO's approval included a visit to the Serum Institute of India factory to ensure that it had good manufacturing practices and that quality control standards were met.

“We’re grateful to the EU that they funded COVAX, but now they are essentially discriminating against a vaccine that they actively funded and promoted,” Nsofor said. “This will just give room to all kinds of conspiracy theories that the vaccines we’re getting in Africa are not as good as the ones they have for themselves in the West.”

Ivo Vlaev, a professor at Britain’s University of Warwick who advises the government on behavioral science during COVID-19, agreed that Western countries’ refusal to recognize vaccines used in poor countries could fuel mistrust.

“People who were already suspicious of vaccines will become even more suspicious,” Vlaev said. “They could also lose trust in public health messages from governments and be less willing to comply with COVID rules.”

Dr. Mesfin Teklu Tessema, director of health for the International Rescue Committee, said countries that have declined to recognize vaccines cleared by WHO are acting against the scientific evidence.

“Vaccines that have met WHO’s threshold should be accepted. Otherwise it looks like there’s an element of racism here,” he said.

WHO urged countries to recognize all of the vaccines it has authorized, including two Chinese-made ones. Countries that decline to do so are “undermining confidence in lifesaving vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective, affecting uptake of vaccines and potentially putting billions of people at risk,” the U.N. health agency said in a statement this month.

In June, the Serum Institute of India’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, tweeted that he was concerned about vaccinated Indians facing problems traveling to the EU and said he was raising the problem at the highest levels with regulators and countries.

Stefan De Keersmaeker, a spokesman for the EU's executive arm, said last week that regulators were obligated to check the production process at the Indian factory.

"We are not trying to create any doubts about this vaccine,” he said.

AstraZeneca said it only recently submitted the paperwork on the Indian factory to the EU drug regulatory agency. It didn't say why it didn't do so earlier, before the agency made its original decision in January.

The refusal of some national authorities to recognize vaccines manufactured outside the EU is also frustrating some Europeans immunized elsewhere, including the U.S.

Gerard Araud, a former French ambassador to Israel, the U.S. and the U.N., tweeted this week that France's COVID-19 pass is a “disaster” for people vaccinated outside the country.

Public health experts warned that countries that decline to recognize vaccines backed by WHO are complicating global efforts to safely restart travel.

“You can’t just cut off countries from the rest of the world indefinitely,” said Dr. Raghib Ali of the University of Cambridge. “To exclude some people from certain countries because of the vaccine they’ve received is wholly inconsistent because we know that these approved vaccines are extremely protective.”

Nsofor said he and his wife are still deciding where to take their summer vacation and are leaning toward Singapore or East Africa.

“I didn’t realize there were so many layers to vaccine inequity,” he said.

___

Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Angela Charlton and Lori Hinnant in Paris, and Lorne Cook in Brussels, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Covid#Eu#Covid#Ap#The European Union#Johnson Johnson#Covax#University Of Warwick#Western#Chinese#U N#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Belgium
News Break
World
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
News Break
Vaccines
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
WorldFortune

Israel is offering a third COVID vaccine dose to those with weak immune systems

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Israeli health providers will begin offering a third dose of COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine to patients with weakened immune systems, following approval by health officials on Monday. “Due to the increase in morbidity and the...
Public HealthMedscape News

Homeopath Arrested for Fake COVID Immunization, Vaccine Card Scheme

A homeopathic doctor licensed in California was arrested yesterday and charged with a scheme to sell homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and to falsify COVID-19 vaccination cards by making it appear that her customers had received the Moderna vaccine, according to the US Department of Justice. Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa,...
Public HealthMiami Herald

Delta variant dominates 19 of 28 countries in Europe, agencies say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus now dominates large parts of Europe, the EU health authority ECDC and the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday. Data collected between June 28 and July 11 showed that delta was the dominant variant...
Worldtrust.org

EU court says headscarves can be banned at work under certain conditions

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - Companies may ban Muslim employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, the European Union's top court said on Thursday in a ruling on two cases brought by women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs for wearing one. The issue of the hijab,...
Healthparkinsonsnewstoday.com

EMA Says No to Nouryant for Marketing Approval in Europe

A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending the refusal of marketing authorization for Nouryant (istradefylline) — approved as Nourianz in the U.S. — as a medication for treating off episodes in Parkinson’s disease in the EU. In its opinion, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use,...
TravelMetro International

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. At the same time, authorities said they would extend a ban on multiple-day festivals,...
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA committee recommends Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion on the marketing authorisation of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. A messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine, Spikevax encodes for a prefusion stabilised form of the...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Delta variant now dominant in European region: WHO and ECDC

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of concern is now the dominant variant in most of Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the WHO said that efforts to prevent transmission of the Delta variant must be reinforced.
Medical & BiotechNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

BioNTech Says It Plans to Develop an MRNA Vaccine to Prevent Malaria

BioNTech announced Monday it plans to develop a highly effective mRNA-based vaccine to prevent malaria. It said it is aiming to begin clinical trials testing the shot by the end of 2022. The company also developed the United States' first authorized Covid-19 vaccine with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer. German drugmaker BioNTech...
Worldchatsports.com

Warning over government vaccine push as video fuels anti-vaxxer sentiment

Ministers risk damaging trust in the vaccine if they strong-arm young people into getting jabbed, a government adviser has warned - as a video of a woman 'struggling to walk' was liked 100,000 times on Instagram. In one of the posts, Georgia-Rose Segal, 34, from London, is seen staggering before...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

EU proposes 2035 effective ban on all non-electric cars

Tough new emissions rules would outlaw sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles in the EU27. The European Union has proposed what's effectively a ban on the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars – including hybrids – from 2035, as part of a package of measures to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
HealthTelegraph

Britain rebuffs Brussels over latest Northern Ireland Protocol proposals

Britain has told the European Union that new proposals from Brussels aimed at resolving the standoff over the Northern Ireland Protocol do not go far enough. On Monday, the EU issued a paper which suggested that checks on over-the-counter medicines destined for Northern Ireland could be conducted by UK authorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy