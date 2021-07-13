UK-based equity funds had record $8.6 billion inflows in second quarter – Calastone

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BGI.UN) is pleased to announce its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to allow the Fund to issue units of the Fund (the "Units") having an aggregate sale price of up to $25,000,000 to the public from time to time, at the discretion of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the "Manager"). Any Units issued will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.