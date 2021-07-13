Cancel
France fines Google about $593 million over news copyright row – AFP

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – France has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 500 million euros ($592.75 million) over news copyright row, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

