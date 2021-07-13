BrakeAce monitors your bike braking to improve your speed
If you enjoy carrying out time trials on your mountain bike or racing bike, you may be interested in a new gadget called the BrakeAce. Once fitted to your bike the BrakeAce will monitor your braking patterns to help you improve your speed over your favorite runs or races. “BrakeAce is the world’s first braking sensor and application combo, designed to help mountain bikers get faster without getting fitter.”www.geeky-gadgets.com
