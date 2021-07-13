Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BrakeAce monitors your bike braking to improve your speed

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you enjoy carrying out time trials on your mountain bike or racing bike, you may be interested in a new gadget called the BrakeAce. Once fitted to your bike the BrakeAce will monitor your braking patterns to help you improve your speed over your favorite runs or races. “BrakeAce is the world’s first braking sensor and application combo, designed to help mountain bikers get faster without getting fitter.”

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braking#Mountain Bike#Bike Trail#Brakeace Monitors#Mtb#Key Opportunities#Flowscore#Intensity#Modulation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesTruth About Cars

Best Bike Racks for Your Vehicle: Rack ‘Em

For as much as a person may try, there does come a time we can’t fit everything into our vehicles. This despite even the mastering of Jenga and Tetris as a youngster. Sometimes a person just has to accept reality, break down, and purchase some sort of carrier and lash it to the car.
Traffic Accidentsbusinessnewsdaily.com

How to Monitor Hard Braking and Acceleration

Hard driving is sudden, sharp, unexpected changes in speed. Hard braking and acceleration by company drivers can be costly, dangerous and environmentally unfriendly. GPS fleet tracking software is one viable way to track and prevent hard braking and acceleration. This article is for fleet managers and business owners with company...
CarsTravelDailyNews.com

Ways to improve the performance of your motorcycle

If you’re a motorcycle rider, then it’s only natural that you want to improve your motorcycle’s performance, so that it can ride faster, and ride for longer. There are many ways that you can boost your bike’s performance, and in this article, we’ll outline what some of those ways are:
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Can a Key Fob Drain a Car's Battery?

Discovering that your car battery is dead, especially when you’re away from home, can ruin your day, leaving you stranded and in need of assistance. But is it possible that your key fob is the culprit when it comes to your dead battery?. “A key fob will constantly try to...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

V3 Titanium solar watch can be charged with just 2 minutes of sunlight

V3 is a new titanium solar watch powered by sunlight providing a full days use on just two minutes of sunlight any remaining electricity is stored in a secondary battery capable of providing over 90 days worth of battery life when fully charged. MUHAN have already benefited from one successful Kickstarter campaign and have now improved on their previous design including Swiss-made luminous for improved illumination and the dark.
ShoppingPosted by
The Hill

Improve your memory and boost your brainpower with this 50% off NeuroNation

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. The human brain remains a fascinating mystery in many ways, and its health is directly correlated to our well-being every moment of every day. Nothing is more valuable than a versatile, thriving mind, and there are innovative methods to cultivate the brain through simple at-home exercises.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Are You Cooking the Life Out of Your Vehicle's Battery?

One thing most auto enthusiasts, especially off-roaders, have no problem spending a lot of money on is a high-quality battery. This is especially critical for overlanding or hardcore off-roading where you're running high-drain electric accessories like lights, winches, refrigerators, inverters, and other devices. Not to mention, if you're doing hardcore rock crawling with a manual transmission and use the starter motor to creep over obstacles when getting going after stopping. But despite all the money we toss at high-amperage, long-life automotive batteries, we often don't think about what the rigors of an auto's underhood environment can do to this most critical part. Kill your battery, and you're not going anywhere unless you have the means to push-start or get a jumpstart. So a little added insurance to help keep your battery from getting cooked and extending its life should be a no-brainer.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Slider fidget toy magnetic CNC machined button

If you enjoy playing with a fidget toy, pen or spinner for focus and clarity, you may be interested in a new fidget slider button aptly named the the Slider. Equipped with a magnetic toggle slide button the fidget toy is precision CNC machined from aluminum the Slider offers a minimalist, unique focus tool that can be slipped into your pocket and used anywhere and has been inspired by the cycle button on your smartphone.
Bicyclesendurance.biz

Magnus H02: new Ursus integrated handlebar claims ‘best manoeuvrability’

Italian accessories specialist Ursus has designed its new Magnus H02 handlebar platform as… ‘a system that guarantees the best manoeuvrability of the bicycle and the fluidity of the mechanisms transmitted by the controls.’. Ursus claims that its commitment to the innovation of integrated racing handlebars has taken a new step...
Cell Phonesfitnessgizmos.com

Bluefin Fitness TASK 2.0 Under Desk Treadmill with App

Here is another compact treadmill that can give you a solid workout indoors. The Bluefin Fitness TASK 2.0 comes with an app and a Bluetooth speaker system. It has a max speed of up 4.97mi/h. It has an aero-damping system to give you a smooth, low impact exercise. This treadmill...
Bicyclesdigsdigs.com

54 Brilliant Ideas To Store Your Bike

Are you a passionate cycler? Then perhaps you faced the problem of storing your bike many times, especially when the cycling season is over. Here are some cool and convenient ideas to store your bike without spoiling the interior. Special Bike Holders And Racks. Today you can buy a lot...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Automatic Tesla charger powered by a Raspberry Pi

If you own a Tesla or any other electric vehicle that you need to charge at your home, you may be interested in this fantastic automatic Tesla car charger built by Pat Larson. Check out the video below to learn more about the project which automatically springs into action once Pat parks his car in the garage.
CarsRideApart

Removing Your Mirrors Could Cancel Your Bike's Warranty In India

It's an all too common mod—taking the rear-view mirrors off of a motorcycle to achieve a sleeker, more streamlined aesthetic. While there is well and truly no need for rear-view mirrors in a racing scenario in a closed circuit, they are a vital safety feature all bikes and vehicles must have on the street. In fact, in most countries, having such mirrors is a requirement for street-legality.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ATOWAK ETTORE racecar inspired automatic watch

ATOWAK ETTORE is a new automatic watch launched via Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 260 backers with still 33 days remaining. Inspired by racecar lines and mechanics the unique watch has a for arm time display and is based on a redesigned MIYOTA 9015 movement encased in a stainless steel housing and finished with an Italian leather strap.
SportsRideApart

Here’s How Off-Road Adventurers Should Pack For The Trail

Many adventure riders enjoy escaping the hustle and bustle of modern life by taking to the trail. Off-road trips not only challenge the rider physically but also allows them to disconnect from electronic devices and social media. When navigating far-flung locations, however, cellular service drops dramatically, leaving riders to potentially fend for themselves when things go pear-shaped.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Great runner deal: These smart insoles are 66% off

Dedicated runners who want to improve their form but don't want to shell out for a personal trainer don't have a ton of choices. One of the better options is the Nurvv Run, a set of insoles embedded with sensors that tell you in real time how to improve your stride — and a lot more.
Workoutsrunningmagazine.ca

Improve your balance to be a better runner

You may not have realized it, but running requires a lot of balance. In fact, the reason babies can’t really run until they’re about two years old is that they lack the balance to do so. When you run, you spend all your time either in the air or on one foot, and it takes a lot of balance to remain upright and not fall over mid-stride. For this reason, if you want to have a smoother, more powerful stride (and subsequently run faster), it’s important you work on this vital skill.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ORB X motorized semi-enclosed gaming workstation

Cooler Master has introduced a new enclosed gaming workstation combining a seat, monitor mount and desk in one futuristic multipurpose workstation. The ORB X gaming workstation has been designed with immersion in mind and offers a semi-enclosed desk space which is fully automated and motorized. Features of the semi-enclosed cockpit include single touch buttons that activate the dome and move it forward or back depending whether you are entering or exiting the workstation. Together with fully adjustable head rest, lumbar support, and footrest.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

YesWelder FIRSTESS MP200 cutter and welder machine

Makers and hobbyists searching for a powerful welder and cutter specifically designed for DIY projects may be interested in the powerful YesWelder FIRSTESS MP200. Offering a 5-in-1 welding machine created to combine the four most popular types of welding and plasma cutting into one lightweight machine. “Made for your home or workshop, it opens up a world of possibilities – at a price point that would have been impossible before.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy