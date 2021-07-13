BrakeAce monitors your bike braking to improve your speed

One thing most auto enthusiasts, especially off-roaders, have no problem spending a lot of money on is a high-quality battery. This is especially critical for overlanding or hardcore off-roading where you're running high-drain electric accessories like lights, winches, refrigerators, inverters, and other devices. Not to mention, if you're doing hardcore rock crawling with a manual transmission and use the starter motor to creep over obstacles when getting going after stopping. But despite all the money we toss at high-amperage, long-life automotive batteries, we often don't think about what the rigors of an auto's underhood environment can do to this most critical part. Kill your battery, and you're not going anywhere unless you have the means to push-start or get a jumpstart. So a little added insurance to help keep your battery from getting cooked and extending its life should be a no-brainer.